Express Tops Bulls on Saturday Night, 5-3

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock struck first in the top of the second with three runs. 1B Jonah Bride doubled and came around to score on an RBI single by 3B Diego Castillo. SS Richie Martin followed with a two-run home run to give the Express an early 3-0 edge.

Durham wasted no time and responded with back-to-back home runs by 1B Blake Sabol and DH Tatem Levins to tie the game at three.

The Express regained the lead in the top of the fourth. DH Michael Helman and Castillo singled, and Helman scored on a fielder's choice, reclaiming the E-Train's one-run lead. RF Aaron Zavala added an insurance run in the seventh with a solo home run to extend the advantage to two. RHP Mason Thompson tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 5-3 victory for the Express.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express snapped their eight-game losing skid on Saturday night... first win of May and first win since Wednesday, April 29... Round Rock improves to 13-4 when scoring 5+... 1-20 when scoring 4 or fewer.

BULLPEN: Round Rock utilized five different relief pitchers on Saturday night to quiet the Durham lineup ... RHP Austin Bergner, RHP Aidan Anderson and LHP Robby Ahlstrom each tossed hitless innings for the Express... RHP Dane Acker pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings while allowing two hits and a walk... RHP Mason Thompson shut the door on the Bulls with three strikeouts while allowing just one hit... E-Train pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts on the night.

ZAVALA: RF Aaron Zavala went 1-for-3 on Saturday night with a solo home run... second homer of the season and fourth as a member of the Express... is slashing .400/.478/.700 with 8 H, 3 R, 2 RBI and 2 BB in this series... hits in three consecutive games and five of his last six... ranks 9th among PCL outfielders with a .307 batting average (min. 70 AB)... T-8th with 47 whiffs (min. 75 AB).

NEXT GAME: Sunday, May 10 at Durham FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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