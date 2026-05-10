Comet Comeback: OKC Rallies Past Salt Lake in 7-4 Victory

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored five unanswered runs late to come from behind in a 7-4 victory against the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake (16-22) plated a run on a first-inning single, but Jack Suwinski tied the score in the third inning for Oklahoma City with an RBI single of his own. The teams traded runs in the fifth inning with the Comets tying the game at 2-2 on an RBI single from Tyler Fitzgerald. Salt Lake added two runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and a solo homer from Jeimer Candelario to jump ahead, 4-2. Oklahoma City (20-18) tied the game with a two-run homer from Jack Suwinski in the seventh inning and later took a 6-4 lead in the inning, bringing in a run on a wild pitch followed by a Noah Miller sacrifice fly. Fitzgerald added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to put the Comets ahead, 7-4. Despite a two-out single in the ninth inning for Salt Lake, Carlos Duran tossed a scoreless ninth inning for OKC to close out the win.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City regained the series lead, 3-2, and now has the chance to win the home series Sunday...The Comets, now 20-18 overall, have matched their season-high mark at two games above .500...Oklahoma City improved to 7-2 over the last nine games and 8-3 in the last 11 games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City and made his second start in as many games...Batting third and playing shortstop, Betts finished 1-for-2 with a single, walk and run scored across his six innings of action. During his two rehab games with Oklahoma City, Betts is 2-for-5 with a walk. The eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and former MVP is on the Dodgers' 10-day IL as he recovers from a right oblique strain.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets and made his third appearance. Graterol recorded a pair of outs but allowed a pair of walks and a RBI triple. He finished his outing throwing 22 pitches (13 strikes). The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery, which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

-Jack Suwinski finished 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base, giving him an extra-base hit in 12 of his last 14 games. During the stretch, Suwinski is hitting 22-for-54 with eight doubles, five homers and 16 RBI.

-Tyler Fitzgerald stayed hot at the plate, driving in two runs and giving him eight RBI over the last two games. The infielder finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a single, two walks, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly.

-Ryan Ward finished 2-for-5 Saturday to move him up to second all-time on the Oklahoma City Bricktown-era hits leaderboard. With 449 career hits, Ward surpassed Kelly Dransfeldt (1998-2002) on the list.

-A season-high 10,050 fans filled Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to mark the team's highest home attendance total since July 4, 2025.

Next Up: The Comets and Bees wrap up their series with a 2:05 p.m. game on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch, and following the action, kids and moms can take the field to run the bases to celebrate Mother's Day. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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