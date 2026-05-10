Trio of Homers Lift Tacoma to 6-3 Win over El Paso

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-20) defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (18-20) 6-3 on Saturday night with three homers between Hogan Windish and Patrick Wisdom. Windish launched his first Triple-A homer in the top of the third while Wisdom belted two homers on Major League Rehab. The three home runs on Saturday night marked the fourth time this series with at least three homers in a game.

The Rainiers struck first in game five of the series, plating the first run in the top of the third inning. With one away in the frame, Hogan Windish belted a solo homer to center field to mark his first homer in Triple-A to put Tacoma on top, 1-0. Nick Garcia got the start on the mound for the Rainiers, spinning 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts before handing the ball over to Brendan White to continue the bullpen game.

The scoring carried on in the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Bliss lined a one-out double (6) to left field to station one. On the heels of an 8-RBI game last night, Brock Rodden came to the plate and poked a single through the right side to drive in Bliss and double a 2-0 lead.

El Paso promptly took the lead with one swing in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Solak singled to lead off the inning followed by a one-out walk drawn by Carlos Rodriguez. With two outs on the board, Clay Dungan launched a three-run homer to center field to put El Paso on the board and give the Chihuahuas the lead.

Tacoma responded in the top of the fifth inning, plating three to regain the lead. Victor Labrada worked a leadoff walk before swiping second base (5). Emerson singled to right field allowing Labrada to score and tie the game at three. Then, Patrick Wisdom, who is on Major League Rehab with Tacoma, left the yard with a two-run blast (10) to left field to give Tacoma the lead back, 5-3.

Nick Hull took over on the mound in the bottom of the sixth and went on to log 1.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts. In the top of the seventh inning, with two outs on the board, Wisdom crushed his second homer (11) in as many at-bats and Tacoma padded a 6-3 lead over the Chihuahuas.

Robinson Ortiz took over in the bottom of the eighth inning and went on to retire three of the four he faced, working around a two-out single to eventually earn a hold (5). In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cole Wilcox took the mound, representing the fifth pitcher for Tacoma on the night. After back-to-back strikeouts to start the frame, Samad Taylor threatened with a single to reach. Wilcox responded with a strikeout of Will Wagner to end the game, securing the save (1) and Tacoma won 6-3 on Saturday night.

Tacoma will cap off the six-game set in El Paso with the series finale tomorrow morning. Gabe Mosser will take the mound for Tacoma in the finale. First pitch is set for 11:05 am PST.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, his second multi-homer game of the season (also: March 29 at Reno)...Wisdom is the third PCL hitter with two multi-homer games this season...it's the first time the Rainiers have had a hitter with a multi-homer game on consecutive nights since Brian O'Keefe (2HR, April 25, 2023) and Jake Scheiner (2HR, April 26, 2023) accomplished the feat

OF Victor Robles continued his Major League rehab assignment on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a double, his first extra-base hit of his rehab assignment...Robles has now tallied hits in back-to-back games

The Rainiers connected on three more home runs on Saturday night, their fourth time this series with at least three long balls...Tacoma's 13 home runs this series are the most in Triple-A and their 43 runs scored this series also leads the circuit, while the club's .306 average ranks second

LHP Robinson Ortiz threw a scoreless inning of relief on Saturday...11 of Ortiz's 13 appearances this season have been scoreless...among Triple-A left-handers with at least 10 appearances, Ortiz's .170 opponent batting average is the fifth-best







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.