Round Rock Strikes out 18 in 3-2 Win over Durham

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After being held to one hit through the first four innings, the Express got on the board in the fifth with a pair of runs. 2B Michael Helman launched his fourth homer of the year to give the E-Train a 1-0 edge. LF Trevor Hauver followed with a single and scored on SS Richie Martin's RBI single, extending the lead to two.

The Express tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI single by C Cooper Johnson to increase the advantage to three.

In the ninth, Durham put runners in scoring position with one out. 3B Cooper Kinney knocked in both runners with an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game. Round Rock RHP Ryan Brasier struck out the next two batters, securing an Express win in the series finale.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

RHP JOSH STEPHAN: (W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 SO, 86 pitches, 52 strikes) earned the win in his 8th start of the season and 2nd against the Bulls...struck out 20 of the 44 batters he faced across 11.0 IP in Durham this week...leads all PCL pitchers in strikeouts this season with 48.

OF TREVOR HAUVER: tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and 2 strikeouts...leads the Express in OBP (.407) and walks (26) this season.

RHP EMILIANO TEODO: tossed a season-high 2.0 IP while striking out 4 batters without a walk, a hit or a run...forced 6 whiffs over 10 swings.

NOTES: Round Rock struck out a PCL season-high 18 batters...marks their 6th game in the club's Triple-A era (since 2005) with at least 18 strikeouts...entering Sunday's series finale, the Express had struck out 58 batters through 5 games, which was the most through any series of the season...finished with 76 strikeouts across all 6 games in Durham...their most in any 6-game series since at least 2019.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, May 12 vs. Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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