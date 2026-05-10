Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/10 at El Paso

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/10 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-1, 4.22) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 2.38)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Hit three home runs as they took down El Paso by a 6-3 final score on Saturday night...Hogan Windish hit his first Triple-A home run in the third inning to put Tacoma on the board...Brock Rodden drove in Tacoma's second run in the fourth inning on an RBI single...El Paso took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but the Rainiers took the lead right back in the top of the fifth as Colt Emerson hit a single that dropped on the infield to tie the game and Patrick Wisdom gave Tacoma the lead with a two-home run to make it 5-3...Wisdom struck again in the seventh inning with a solo home run, his second of the game to make it 6-3...Nick Garcia, Brendan White, Nick Hull, Robinson Ortiz and Cole Wilcox cobbled together pitching in a bullpen game for Tacoma, as White received his first win and Wilcox picked up his first save with Tacoma in the victory.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers connected on three more home runs on Saturday night, their fourth time this series with at least three long balls...Tacoma's 13 home runs this series are the second-most in Triple-A, as are their 43 runs scored this series and .306 average... INF Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs on Saturday, his second multi-homer game of the season (also: March 29 at Reno)...Wisdom is the third PCL hitter with two multi-homer games this season...it's the first time the Rainiers have had a hitter with a multi-homer game on consecutive nights since Brian O'Keefe (2HR, April 25, 2023) and Jake Scheiner (2HR, April 26, 2023) accomplished the feat.

MOSSER'S MASTERY: RHP Gabe Mosser was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday...Mosser will make his ninth appearance and seventh start of the season today in El Paso...Mosser has recorded four quality starts this season, tied for the most in the minor leagues...Mosser is tied for second in the minor leagues with 42.2 innings pitched, while also ranking among PCL leaders in: WHIP (2nd - 1.15), ERA (3rd - 4.22) and opponent batting average (4th - .236).

BULLPEN BULLETS: Following the Rainiers bullpen game on Saturday, Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.65 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and one of only two full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00 (also: Hudson Valley - 2.99)...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 38 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just five times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 38 games since the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers bullpen had a 2.62 ERA...the seven home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are tied for the second-fewest in the minor leagues.

BROCK'S BIG NIGHT: INF Brock Rodden recorded his third multi-homer game of his career on Friday night, driving in a career-high eight runs...the eight RBI are tied for the most by a Triple-A hitter this season (also: Iowa's Pedro Ramírez, April 22 vs. Louisville) and are tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter since at least 2005 (also: Mike Ford on April 21, 2023, vs. El Paso)...Rodden hit his first career grand slam in the ninth inning, which was Tacoma's second of the season...Rodden drove in seven of his eight runs in the eighth and ninth innings, the most for a Triple-A hitter in the eighth inning or later since Jhonathan Rodríguez drove in nine over the final two innings for Columbus on June 6, 2024, hitting three home runs between the eighth (1HR, 2RBI) and ninth (2HR, 7RBI) innings...Rodden's two-homer game was Tacoma's second of the season (also: Patrick Wisdom - March 29 at Reno).

OTHER FRIDAY FUN FACTS: Tacoma set season-highs with 17 runs on 22 hits on Friday night, the 11th time since 2005 tallying at least 22 hits and just the sixth time recording at least 17 runs and at least 22 hits...the 22 hits are tied for the second-most by a Triple-A team this season, trailing only the 23 hits by Albuquerque on May 1, against El Paso... the Rainiers turned four double plays on Friday night, tying their season-high, matching the four double plays turned in game two of the doubleheader on April 4 against El Paso...the Rainiers are one of just two PCL teams (also: El Paso) to have multiple games with four double plays...the combined eight double plays on Friday night by both Tacoma and El Paso are the most in a Triple-A game this season, and the most in a Triple-A game since Norfolk and Nashville combined for eight on April 14, 2023.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has gotten off to a scorching hot start in May, hitting .500 (9x18) with two doubles and two RBI, while taking six walks to just two strikeouts...Taylor tied his career-high with four hits on Friday night, the third four-hit game of his career, reaching in all five plate appearances...Taylor is the first Rainiers hitter to tally a four-hit game from the ninth spot since Ian Miller did so on May 21, 2019 against Fresno and first Rainiers hitter to record four hits and reach in all five plate appearances out of the ninth spot since Steven Baron (4x4, BB) on June 15, 2018 at Albuquerque...Taylor's six walks drawn from the nine-spot are tied for third-most in the PCL this season.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a home run on Friday night, giving him nine doubles and two homers this season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 44 home runs while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A in that time...O'Keefe's .322 average ranks second among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking second with his nine doubles.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his fourth base of the season on Thursday night, the 76th of his Rainiers career...his 76 steals tie him with Mike Davis (1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Cade Marlowe, who stole 91 bases with Tacoma from 2021-25...since his Triple-A debut on July 14, 2023, Bliss' 81 total steals (76 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are tied for the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 100 by Samad Taylor in that time.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-1 to the White Sox on Saturday night...Rob Refsnyder drove in Seattle's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning...Julio Rodríguez tallied a pair of hits in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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