OKC Comets Game Notes - May 10, 2026

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (16-22) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (20-18)

Game #39 of 150/First Half #39 of 75/Home #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Caden Dana (1-2, 6.75) vs. OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 6.91)

Sunday, May 10, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: With a victory today, the Oklahoma City Comets can win their fourth series of the season when they wrap up their six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets lead the series, 3-2, and are 7-2 in their last nine games and 8-3 in their last 11 games...Today is a Family Sunday, featuring pregame autographs with select players on the concourse, and following the game, kids and moms can run the bases to celebrate Mother's Day.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored five unanswered runs late to come from behind in a 7-4 victory against the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake plated a run on a first-inning single, but Jack Suwinski tied the score in the third inning with a RBI single of his own. The teams traded runs in the fifth inning with the Comets tying the game at 2-2 on a RBI single from Tyler Fitzgerald. Salt Lake added two runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and a solo homer from Jeimer Candelario to jump ahead, 4-2. The Comets tied the game with a two-run homer by Suwinski in the seventh inning and later took a 6-4 lead in the inning, bringing in a run on a wild pitch followed by a Noah Miller sacrifice fly. Fitzgerald added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to put the Comets ahead, 7-4.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-2) is scheduled to make his second start of the series...Allen last pitched Tuesday, matching his season-high 5.0 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts. He pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season...Over seven appearances with OKC, Allen has a 6.91 ERA (22 ER in 28.2 IP), 2.13 WHIP and .325 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Bees: 2026: 3-2 2025: 7-5 All-time: 89-77 At OKC: 47-38

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 50-32 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series...Going back to 2024, the road team is 15-7 over the last 22 games between the squads.

Best Betts: Mookie Betts made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets Saturday. Batting third and playing shortstop, Betts finished 1-for-2 with a single, walk and run scored across six innings Saturday. During his two rehab games, Betts went 2-for-5 with a walk...The eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and former MVP is on the Dodgers' 10-day IL as he recovers from a right oblique strain and was on a rehab assignment for the first time since 2015 with Double-A Portland (BOS)...He became the third former MVP to play for OKC on a rehab assignment during the Bricktown era, joining Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger...Prior to his injury, Betts started the season 5-for-28 with two homers, a double and seven RBI in eight games with the Dodgers.

May Flowers: The Comets have won eight of their last 11 games following a 3-8 stretch where they had fallen to three games below .500...At 20-18, they enter today tied for their season-best mark of two games above .500 (also 19-17; 9-7; 3-1), but the team has lost in the next game in each of the previous three chances to get to three games over .500...OKC is now 11-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. Following an 8-3 start at home, the Comets are 3-6 since, with those three wins coming over the last four games...At 38 games, this is the longest it has taken OKC to notch 20 wins since 2021 (40 games).

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald drove in two more runs Saturday, giving him eight RBI over the last two games. The infielder finished 1-for-2 with a single, two walks, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly...On Friday night, he hit his first two home runs of the season as he finished the game with six RBI, matching his career high. His previous six-RBI game occurred Aug. 6, 2021 with High-A Eugene (SF), when he went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle...He tallied his first multi-homer game since July 26, 2024 with San Francisco against Colorado and hit the fourth grand slam of his career...Entering Friday, Fitzgerald had been 1-for-15 over his first five games with OKC.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski finished 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base Saturday, giving him an extra-base hit in 12 of his last 14 games, including nine straight games April 24-May 3. During the 14-game stretch, Suwinski is 22-for-54 (.407) with eight doubles, five homers and 17 RBI...Since April 10 (26 G), he leads the PCL with 27 RBI, 20 extra-base hits, 11 doubles, .785 SLG, 1.272 OPS, 31 runs and is second with nine homers while batting .376 (35-for-93).

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored seven more runs last night and have scored at least six runs in eight consecutive games, totaling 64 runs to start the month of May - the second-most runs in the league to open the month. Including last night, the team has reached at least seven runs in seven of those eight games...In contrast, over the final 11 games of April, the Comets had totaled 51 runs scored and were held to four runs or less five times...Overall this season, OKC ranks third in the PCL with 241 runs scored and 43 home runs...The Comets have put together an inning of four-plus runs in six straight games and at least one three-run inning in eight straight games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald had Saturday off and enters today with the longest active hitting streak for the Comets at six games. He is 9-for-28 (.321) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch...This is his third time this season he has put together a season-best six-game hitting streak...Fitzgerald has 53 hits overall this season - tied for second in the Minors - while his 36 RBI are tied for fourth in the Minors and 81 total bases are tied for fifth.

On the Mend: Brusdar Graterol continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets last night and made his third appearance. Graterol recorded a pair of outs, but allowed a pair of walks and a RBI triple. He finished his outing throwing 22 pitches (13 strikes). The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery, which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

Swiping Right: Oklahoma City matched its season-high of four stolen bases Saturday, previously done twice including most recently April 14 at Albuquerque. Tyler Fitzgerald led the way with two steals while Austin Gauthier and Jack Suwinski also added to the total...Gauthier leads OKC with seven of the Comets' 34 total steals this season.

"Moving Up the Charts this Week to No. 2": Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 Saturday and is now second all-time on the Oklahoma City Bricktown-era hits leaderboard. With 449 career hits, Ward surpassed Kelly Dransfeldt (448; 1998-2002) and is now 13 hits away from former teammate Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24.

Around the Horn: Including last night, the Comets have trailed by at least two runs in eight of their 20 wins this season...James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits, while his 93 total bases and 36 runs each rank second. His 13 doubles lead the PCL and he is tied for second with 11 homers...The Comets collected 13 strikeouts last night, matching their season-high for the fourth time this season and fourth time in the last 12 games. OKC has recorded at least 10 strikeouts in eight of the last 12 games (124 K)...Eliezer Alfonzo owns a 14-game on-base streak - the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.