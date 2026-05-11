SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.10 vs. RNO

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Reno (20-19) 7 @ Sacramento (20-17) 9

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 9-7, settling for a split for the third-consecutive series...they have yet to lose a series at home...marked their 18th double-digit-hit game, they are 13-5 in such games...they are now 5-4 in day games, 3-1 in themed jerseys, 3-3 on Sundays and 7-7 against left-handed starters.

The River Cats sent 12 men to the plate in the sixth inning, the first time doing so this season (they have sent 11 to the plate 3x this season)...they recorded six runs that inning as well, they third time scoring six-plus runs in a single frame this year.

Erik Miller was the opener and did not factor into the decision...began his rehab assignment today with the River Cats after being placed on the 15-day IL on May 4 (retroactive to May 1) due to a low back strain...threw 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning one batter.

Carson Seymour was the bulk pitcher and earned the win, his second of the year...allowed five runs on a season-high eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work...was his first relief appearance at the Triple-A level since July 12, 2024 at Salt Lake where he threw 3.0 innings of relief behind Trevor McDonald and Joel Peguero.

Trent Harris earned his first save at the Triple-A level and his first since May 28, 2025 with Double-A Richmond...threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning one batter.

Harrison Bader (1-for-1) knocked his second home run of the season, a 424-foot, solo-shot to left field...424 feet marked the second-longest homer by a River Cat this season, behind Bryce Eldridge's 434-foot longball on April 29 at Salt Lake...the ball had an exit velocity of 112.0mph, Bader's highest velocity off the bat of the season, and fourth highest of his career...scored four runs, the second River Cat to score four-or-more in a game this season (also, Bryce Eldridge, May 1 at Salt Lake).

Daniel Susac (2-for-3) made his first catching appearance today on rehab with the River Cats...marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season out of 12 total games...has hit safely in all three appearances with Sacramento, batting .636 (7-for-11) with two home runs, four RBI, a 1.182 slugging percentage and a 1.849 OPS.

Victor Bericoto went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in the sixth to put the Cats ahead 6-5...marked his second three-hit game of the season (also, April 5 at Salt Lake)...he is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three doubles, one home run, eight RBI, a .621 slugging percentage and a 1.008 OPS in seven day games this season.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4 with a sac fly in the third and a two-run single in the sixth, his seventh multi-hit game of the season and second three-plus RBI game...he has hit safely in all but one game with the Cats this season, batting .368 (25-for-68) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, 14 RBI, one walk, a .500 slugging percentage and a .861 OPS in 16 games.

ACES NOTES

The Reno Aces dropped today's game, 7-9, settling for a split on the series...marked their seventh 13-plus-hit game of the season, they are 4-3 in such games.

Yu-Min Lin was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on five hits, with two walks and no strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work...marked the first time he's pitched at least 1.0 full inning without striking out a batter since August 29, 2024 with Double-A Amarillo.

Gerardo Carrillo was dealt the loss as well as a blown save, both his third of the season...allowed five runs on one hit, with one walk and no strikeouts in 0.0 innings...plunked Daniel Susac with the bases loaded, marking Reno's first bases-loaded hit batter of the season...he is the fifth pitcher at the Triple-A level this season to allow five-or-more earned runs in an inning without recording a strikeout.

Andrew Velazquez (1-for-3) knocked his second home run of the season, a 360-foot, two-run shot to right field in the second inning that was nearly robbed by Turner Hill that put the Aces up 3-1.

LuJames Groover went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, marked his 14th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Tommy Troy for the team lead...has reached base safely in 32-straight games, tied for the second-longest in all of professional baseball, behind the Athletics' Nick Kurtz's 33-game streak...Groover is batting .316 (37-for-117) with 10 doubles, one home run, 23 RBI, 26 walks, a 439- on-base percentage and an .866 OPS in that span.

Tommy Troy went 3-for-5, his 14th multi-hit game of the season, tied with LuJames Groover for the team lead...also his fourth three-hit game...he has reached base safely in 22-straight games, and is batting .314 (27-for-86) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run, 18 RBI, 15 walks and an .-893 OPS in that span.

Anderdson Rojas went 2-for-5 with a double, his seventh multi-hit game of the season and his first extra-base-hit since April 28 when he hit a double vs. Sugarland...he is batting .244 (11-for-45) with two doubles, five RBI, seven walks, one stolen base and a .603 OPS in 13 day games this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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