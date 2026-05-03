Round Rock Drops Series Finale to Oklahoma City, 10-3

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

LHP Blake Snell made a rehab appearance for Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. CF Cam Cauley singled, and LF Michael Helman followed with a two-run home run of the year to give Round Rock an early 2-0 edge in the bottom of the first.

The Comets trimmed the lead to one in the top of the second. CF Michael Siani reached on a walk and came around to score on a single by DH Ryan Ward.

Oklahoma City broke the game open in the top of the sixth with seven runs in the inning. RF Jack Suwinski hit a two-run home run to give the Comets their first lead of the day. C Eliezer Alfonzo, 3B Ryan Fitzgerald and Ward all added RBI singles to give the visitors an 8-2 cushion.

The E-Train scratched across a run in the eighth. C Jose Herrera singled and later scored on Helman's third RBI of the day.

Oklahoma City answered in the top of the ninth with two runs to secure the 10-3 win and take the final contest of the six-game series.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express went 1-5 against the Comets in the six-game set at Dell Diamond...are now 3-9 against Oklahoma City this season...are tied for a season-high 7 games below .500 (4-11 on April 21; 5-12 on April 15)...the Express will face the Comets for 6 games in Oklahoma City, June 2-7, and 6 games at Dell Diamond, September 1-6.

BEN ANDERSON: RHP Ben Anderson (ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 77 pitches, 43 strikes) made his 3rd Triple-A start of the season, all of which have been against the Comets (4/11 at OKC and 4/28 vs OKC)...owns a 7.71 ERA (9.1 IP/8 ER) with 8 walks and 4 strikeouts in the 3 outings against Oklahoma City...his 4.0 IP and 77 P are season-highs with the Express.

HELMAN: LF Michael Helman (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) tallied Round Rock's only multi-hit game with a home run in the 1st, and singles in the 6th and 8th...drove in all 3 of the E-Train's runs...3 hits are a season-high...also his 4th multi-hit game this year.

NOTES: The Express struck out 4 batters, tying their season-low from 4/19 vs ELP and 5/1 vs OKC...marks the 3rd game this year with 3 errors (also 4/23 at SUG (1) and 4/26 at SUG).

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, May 5 at Durham FIRST PITCH: 5:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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