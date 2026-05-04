One Big Inning Undoes Space Cowboys in Series Finale in Reno

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-16) fell to the Reno Aces (17-16) 9-6 on Sunday afternoon at Great Nevada Field. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening inning as Kellen Strahm led off with a double before CJ Alexander and Cavan Biggio drew walks. Collin Price followed with a two-run single to give the Space Cowboys a 2-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys added on in the third when Carlos Pérez doubled ahead of Biggio, who launched a two-run home run to extend the advantage to 4-0.

Reno chipped away in the fifth with a pair of runs, but Sugar Land responded in the sixth as Price led off with a solo home run and Strahm later drove in another run with a double to push the lead to 6-2.

The Aces answered in the bottom half, capitalizing on a string of walks and extra-base hits to plate seven runs in the inning and take control of the game.

The top of the lineup put together a rally in the eighth as Strahm and James Nelson compiled back-to-back singles and Alexander walked to load up the bases, but RHP Yilber Diaz got a strikeout for Reno to leave the bases full. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the ninth, falling 9-6.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price homered for the second consecutive game, going 4-for-8 with three home runs and six RBI over his last two contests.

- James Nelson finished 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, the fourth-longest in the Pacific Coast League. During that stretch, Nelson is batting 17-for-53 (.321) with four doubles, three home runs, four RBI, and a walk.

- Riley Unroe drew a walk on Sunday, extending his on-base streak to seven games.

- RHP Brandon Bielak generated two more ground ball double plays over 5.0 innings of work, giving him a team-leading five ground ball double plays this year, tied for the second-most ground ball double plays in the Pacific Coast League. Sugar Land has generated 30 ground ball double plays, the second most in the Pacific Coast League in 2026 (Oklahoma City - 31).

Sugar Land is back home at Constellation Field on Tuesday facing the Albuquerque Isotopes. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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