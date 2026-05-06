OKC Comets Game Notes - May 6, 2025

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (15-19) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (17-17)

Game #35 of 150/First Half #35 of 75/Home #17 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP George Klassen (0-2, 4.19) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 7.65)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to even their series against the Salt Lake Bees when the teams meet at 11:05 a.m. on a field trip day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Bees won Tuesday's series opener to snap the Comets' four-game winning streak, and Oklahoma City has now lost five straight home games.

Last Game: The Salt Lake Bees scored eight straight runs over the final four innings to overcome a six-run deficit and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-7 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake brought in a run in the first inning, but Oklahoma City matched it on a leadoff homer from Ryan Fitzgerald in the bottom half of the frame. The Comets added a run in the second inning on a RBI groundout from Chuckie Robinson to jump ahead, 2-1. The Comets put together a five-run fifth inning sparked by a three-run homer from Ryan Ward as the Comets ended the frame ahead, 7-1. The Bees then scored eight runs across the final four innings, tying the game, 7-7, on a Chris Taylor RBI single in the eighth inning and taking the lead on a double from Omar Martinez as part of a two-run ninth inning to take a 9-7 lead. OKC recorded just one hit after the fifth inning, finishing the game 1-for-14 with nine strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-1) makes his sixth Triple-A start and fourth at home...Ferris last pitched April 30 at Round Rock, setting season highs with five innings and four strikeouts while allowing four hits on two runs with two walks (ND)...Through his first five starts, Ferris has a 7.65 ERA over 20.0 IP with 14 walks and 11 strikeouts...He entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline as well as the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the Bees: 2026: 0-1 2025: 7-5 All-time: 86-76 At OKC: 44-37

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Salt Lake finished last season with a 65-84 overall record, and while the Bees were last overall in the first half, they finished three games below .500 in the second half...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 47-31 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series. However, the Bees have won five of the last seven meetings - all in OKC...The road team is 10-3 in the last 13 games between the squads.

May Flowers?: Despite last night's loss, the Comets are still 5-2 over the last seven games, with wins in four of the last five games. They entered Tuesday's game having won four straight games - tied for the team's longest winning streak of 2026...However, the Comets have lost five consecutive home games for their longest home losing streak of the season. This is the team's longest stretch of home losses since the Comets lost six straight home games July 10-30, 2025 when they lost four games to Sugar Land followed by two losses to Salt Lake...The Bricktown downturn has occurred after the Comets began the season 8-3 at home.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald hit his third home run of the season last night and reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks...He is 6-for-14 with six RBI through his first three games of May...Fitzgerald became the first player in the Minors to reach 50 hits this season. His 32 RBI are fourth-most in the Minors and he is the first PCL player to reach 30 RBI this season, while his 73 total bases are tied for fourth-most in all of the Minors.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward reached base four times Tuesday after drawing three walks and drilling a three-run homer in the fifth inning against the Bees. Ward is up to six homers this season and has six RBI in his last two games, equalling his season-high RBI mark of three in back-to-back games. His nine multi-RBI games this season are tied with Ryan Fitzgerald for most by a Comets player...He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and Ward's 27 total RBI this season are second-most among Comets players and third-most in the PCL overall...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (345) and leads the Minors this decade with 152 HR, 510 RBI, 453 runs and 1,324 total bases.

Dinger Details: Ryan Fitzgerald hit Oklahoma City's second leadoff home run of the season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ryan Ward hit the team's other leadoff homer this season April 16 at Albuquerque. The last time the Comets hit a leadoff homer at home was Aug. 14, 2025 against Albuquerque by Esteury Ruiz...OKC's 39 total homers this season are third-most in the PCL...On the other hand, the Comets allowed two homers Tuesdsay for their first multi-homer game surrendered in the last eight contests.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández opened his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Tuesday night, playing in five innings at third base in his first appearance since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. He is recovering from left elbow surgery that was performed in the offseason and is on the Dodgers' 60-day IL...Brusdar Graterol continued his Major League Rehab Assignment (right shoulder surgery) with the Comets and made his second appearance. After forcing a pair of groundouts to begin the seventh inning, Graterol allowed three straight hits, including a homer to Jeimer Candelario. He allowed two runs on three hits across his two-thirds of an inning while throwing 27 pitches (18 strikes).

The Witching Hours: Last night OKC lost a game after leading by six runs for the first time since Aug. 6, 2025 at El Paso when the team led, 6-0, in the seventh inning and lost, 7-6. It had not happened at home since July 28, 2022 against Sugar Land, when OKC led, 6-0, after three innings before losing, 12-7...Last night marked already the fifth time this season the Comets lost a game they led by at least three runs...Of OKC's 17 losses this year, seven have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings...Between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 34 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by an 86-39 margin, including 5-0 last night. Salt Lake went 8-for-16 between the seventh and ninth inning while the Comets were 1-for-10...OKC's 88 runs allowed from the seventh inning on are second-most the Minors.

Mound Maladies: The Comets have now given up at least eight runs 13 times within the first 34 games of the season. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 13th time until Game 61 (June 6). In 2024, it was Game 68 (June 15). In 2023, it was Game 73 (June 25).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski was held 0-for-5 with four strikeouts last night, snapping his stretch of nine consecutive games with an extra-base hit - tied for the longest streak in the season with Las Vegas' Cade Marlowe. During the stretch, Suwinski batted .441 (15-for-34) with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI...Since April 10 (22 G), Suwinski is batting .359 (28-for-78) and leads the PCL with eight homers, 21 RBI, .769 SLG, 1.243 OPS, 16 extra-base hits, 60 total bases and 26 runs.

Around the Horn: James Tibbs III leads all of the Minors with 23 extra-base hits, 85 total bases and is second with 32 runs scored...The Comets lost their first series opener since Opening Night, snapping a streak of five straight wins...OKC was 13-0 when scoring at least seven runs until last night's defeat...Eliezer Alfonzo went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks Sunday to extend to a 12-game on-base streak. The catcher has also recorded a hit in 11 of his last 12 contests, going 12-for-42 (.286)...Yesterday's game was 3 hours, 30 minutes - OKC's third nine-inning game to last at least that long this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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