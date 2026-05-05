Joey Chestnut Appearance, Star Wars Night Build up the Appetite for OKC Comets' First May Home Series

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is ready to host one of its biggest series of the 2026 baseball season as the Oklahoma City Comets play the Salt Lake Bees during a promotion-packed six-game series tonight through Sunday.

The Comets open the series at 6:05 tonight welcoming world-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut to the ballpark. The 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion will take on a Cinco de Mayo-themed food challenge presented by KFOR and is scheduled to eat Fuzzy's tacos starting at the end of the second inning. Chestnut will attempt the challenge at the newly renovated Mickey Mantle Plaza along the third base side. The newly enclosed space features a covered patio atmosphere, TVs and live music on select nights.

Tonight is also Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Grab your pup and join us for an unforgettable night to cheer on the Comets alongside your furry friend. Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okccomets.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Additionally, for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

The jam-packed series opener against the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels also features $2 Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

Get to the ballpark early Wednesday for the Comets' 11:05 a.m. game - the third of five field trip days this season. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can be your classroom for a day as students experience a baseball game, enjoy a sack lunch and leave with a souvenir baseball hat for $14 a person for groups of 10 or more. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, then join us at the ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Friday as Friday Night Fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino will follow the game. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a pregame concert featuring After School Special will entertain fans at the newly renovated Mickey Mantle Plaza.

Friday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Email groups@okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2100 to purchase Braum's Friends and Family Night tickets.

Additionally, youth teams that participate in the Canadian Valley Baseball League are invited to be recognized during a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC hat.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark travels to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Players and coaches will wear Star Wars-inspired jerseys on the field that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds to benefit Niagara Cares. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Star Wars universe throughout the night featuring costumed characters portrayed by the 501st Legion. A drone show featuring illuminated and synchronized drones creating choreographed shapes in the night sky will follow the game. Pregame, DJ Q will perform on stage at the newly renovated Mickey Mantle Plaza starting when gates open at 5 p.m.

The Comets will also celebrate Boy Scout Night Saturday as scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Comets' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited-edition Comets hat and scouts also receive a patch. Additionally, groups of 10 or more can take part in the second All-You-Can-Eat Night of the year. Enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The series concludes with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch on a Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

Joey Chestnut Appearance, Star Wars Night Build up the Appetite for OKC Comets' First May Home Series - Oklahoma City Comets

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