Lin in Fine Form, Cerda Provides Offense in 4-0 Shutout Win for Aces

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces pitching staff was sharp in the series opener with the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, while Christian Cerda provided nearly all the offense needed as Reno powered its way to a 4-0 shutout win.

Tonight's game started with a pitching duel, as neither Aces (18-16) starter Yu-Min Lin (2-2) and River Cats (17-15) starter Carson Seymour (1-2) held the other side scoreless through three innings. Lin had to work a bit harder in the early going, stranding the bases loaded in the home half of the third.

Breaking that patter for Reno was Christian Cerda, who was responsible for nearly all Aces runs in the contest. Walks to Carlos Santana and Jacob Amaya combined with a single by Luken Baker returned the favor and loaded the bases for Reno, with Cerda delivering a two-RBI single through the middle.

Two innings later during the sixth and Cerda struck again with the bases loaded, this time producing a sacrifice fly down the left-field line that allowed Baker to cross home plate after reaching on his sixth double of the season.

For Cerda, it marked just the 16th time in his 391 career Minor League contests that he has driven in three runs or more in a single game. Even further, he now has two official at-bats and three total plate appearances in his Triple-A career with the bases loaded, and he has earned at least one RBI in each plate appearance (five total).

The sixth inning was not through, as Anderdson Rojas tacked on one more insurance tally when he dropped down a bunt single with two outs that allowed Amaya to touch the plate. Rojas showcased his speed on that bunt single, racing from home to first in just 3.83 seconds which ranks as the fifth-fastest mark in the PCL this season.

Lin continued to deal through the fifth inning, ultimately leaving after five full frames in which he allowed only three hits and struck out six with one walk. This was the first time in his Triple-A career that he has tossed a scoreless appearance, the last coming as a member of Double-A Amarillo at Northwest Arkansas when he went seven innings without a run and an identical three hits allowed.

Even further, it marked just the sixth time at the Triple-A level that Lin has struck out six or more in a single game.

Reno's bullpen continued to showcase its mettle in the contest, tossing the final four combined innings while allowing only two hits. Their effort preserved the win for Lin, evening his record at 2-2.

For the Aces this was the 12th shutout win over the River Cats in franchise history, their first since a 5-0 win over Sacramento last season in Reno on Aug. 30, 2025. The last time that the Aces shut out the River Cats in Sacramento was back on Aug. 2, 2024 in a 3-0 decision, and seven of these 12 shutouts have happened in Sacramento.

Both Baker and Rojas logged a pair of knocks in the game, each finishing 2-for-4 though Baker scored twice in addition to his double. However, it was Cerda who finished with three of Reno's four RBI on just one hit.

The Aces will return to the field in under 24 hours when these two teams meet for game two of this series from Sutter Health Park at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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