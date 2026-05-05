Gabe Mosser Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - Gabe Mosser dominated Pacific Coast League hitters over the last month, earning the league's Pitcher of the Month honors for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday. It's the first league-wide honor given to a Rainiers player in 2026.

Mosser, 29, went 2-1 with a league-best 2.21 ERA in seven appearances (five starts). He allowed nine earned runs over a league-high 36.2 innings, also pacing the league with a 0.87 WHIP and a .185 opponent batting average. Four of the five games Mosser started in April were quality starts, tied for the most in the minor leagues. Mosser is the only Triple-A pitcher - and one of two in the minor leagues - to record multiple starts of at least 7.0 innings this season.

The Allentown, PA native is the first Rainiers pitcher to earn Pacific Coast League monthly honors since Emerson Hancock was tabbed the Pitcher of the Month in June of 2024. The Rainiers accumulated eight weekly awards in 2025.

Mosser is set to toe the rubber for the Rainiers tonight, May 5, in the first of a six-game series at El Paso. The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, May 12, at 11:35 AM for a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

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