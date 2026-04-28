Salt Lake Bees vs Sacramento River Cats Series Preview

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 28 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 29 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, April 30 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 1 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, May 3 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Back in the Hive The Sacramento River Cats return to The Ballpark at America First Square for the second time this season. Salt Lake comes off taking the first three games in Las Vegas before falling in the three straight to close out a series split in Sin City. Salt Lake is 6-6 at home (5-10 on the road) batting .261 averaging 5.91 runs per game with a 5.97 team ERA, opposed to a .248 batting average, 5.13 runs per game and a 7.99 team ERA on the road.

Splitsville In the first six-game series at The Ballpark at America First Square, the two teams split yet another series, continuing their back-and-forth stretch after going 12-12 against each other in 2025 and 18-18 over their last 36 meetings. The last series win between the two came July 9-14, 2024, when Salt Lake took four of six.

Raking the River Cats Jose Siri put together a strong showing in the last time these two teams matched up, batting .467 (7-for-15) with a home run, triple, four RBI, three runs scored and a 1.329 OPS. Siri hit safely in all four games he played against the River Cats including a walkoff single in game one of the doubleheader on Apr. 4.

Who's Hot Denzer Guzman enters Tuesday with a 13-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second longest in all of Minor League Baseball. Since his hit streak began on April 11, Guzman is batting .385 (20-for-52) with two home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 1.033 OPS. The Dominican Republic native is 7-for-21 (.333) on Sundays this

season with three extra-base hits in five series finales. Guzman comes off a big series in Las Vegas leading the team with nine hits in the series, batting .429 with a home run, double, seven RBI, six runs scored and a 1.119 OPS.

Week of Giveaways The Salt Lake Bees will kick off AANHPI Heritage Month on Friday at The Ballpark at America First Square with a celebration honoring the cultures, history, and contributions of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities, highlighted by a Hula Bumble Bobblehead giveaway. The weekend continues Sunday as the Bees transform into the Abejas as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, connecting with Hispanic/Latino communities, with an Abejas T-shirt giveaway for fans.

Theme Night Schedule Tuesday, April 28 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Holmes Homes Family Night - 4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, April 29 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, April 30 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Thirsty Thursday - $3 Soda and $6 Beer

- Bark in the Park - $35 includes Human + Dog Ticket + 1 Bandana Friday, May 1 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- AANHPI Night - Hula Bumble Giveaway Bobblehead

- Grand Slam Jam: Pregame Live Music

- Farr Better Friday

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run Saturday, May 2 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Gold Medal Night - Celebrating Utah's Olympians

- Grand Slam Jam: Pregame Live Music

- R&R Barbecue Smokin' Saturday's

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 3 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

- Abejas Night - Abejas T-Shirt Giveaway

- Sunday Brunch - $48 Includes Ticket + Brunch

- UUH Safe in the Sunday

Get Your Tickets

- Bark in the Park: Available for six games. Guests can bring their dogs to a designated seating area. Includes a Bees-branded dog bandana (waiver and check-in required).

- Holmes Homes Family Night: Every Tuesday. Tickets are $10 (minimum 4, maximum 8 per account) for chairback seats down the baselines, corners, outfield, and lawn.

- Sunday Brunch: All Sunday afternoon games in April and May. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and brunch.

- Breakfast for Dinner: All Sunday evening games from June through September. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and a full breakfast meal for dinner

- GOVX: Up to a 53% discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals via GOVX membership. Valid for all games excluding fireworks nights.

- Steal of a Deal: Last-minute ticket deals via text. Fans can sign up for free to be added to the subscriber list. Texts sent on select gamedays include last-minute discounts.

- Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas.

- Bees Baseball Pass: $30 per month for three games. Includes a reserved seat based on availability; subscribers receive a text on game days to claim their tickets.

You can find more details and the link to these specials here: https://www.milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

Salt Lake Bees vs Sacramento River Cats Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees

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