Tenth-Inning Surge Lifts Space Cowboys Past Aces in Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-12) opened their series against the Reno Aces (13-15) with a 7-4 extra-innings win on Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Reno struck first in the third, taking advantage of a double and a pair of miscues to push a run across on a wild pitch and grab a 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land answered in the fourth. Carlos Pérez led off with a single, and Jack Winkler followed by launching his fourth home run of the season to give the Space Cowboys a 2-1 advantage.

The Space Cowboys added on in the fifth as Riley Unroe jumped on a pitch and drove it out for his second home run of the year, extending the lead to 3-1.

The Aces responded in the sixth, stringing together a walk and several singles to even the score at three.

Sugar Land's pitching staff kept the game steady through the late innings. RHP Miguel Ullola worked 5.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out five. Relievers RHP Roddery Muñoz and RHP Logan VanWey each followed with a scoreless inning, combining for four strikeouts. RHP Alimber Santa (W, 3-1) also tossed a hitless inning, sending the game to extras after a scoreless ninth.

In the 10th, the Space Cowboys took control. Pérez was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and Collin Price drew a walk to set the table. Winkler delivered again with his third hit of the game, bringing in the go-ahead run. César Salazar followed with a two-run double, and Kellen Strahm added a sacrifice fly to cap a four-run inning and extend the lead to 7-3. Reno managed to push across a run in the bottom half, but Sugar Land held on to secure the 7-4 victory in the series opener.

NOTABLE:

- INF Jack Winkler recorded a three-hit game of the season on Tuesday afternoon, marking his seventh multi-hit performance of the year. Winkler is tied for13th in the Pacific Coast league in extra-base hits this season.

- With the win, Sugar Land improves to 4-3 in extra-inning games this season.

- RHP Miguel Ullola worked 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out five. It marked his longest outing since his first start on May 31 at Jacksonville in which he went 5.2 innings.

- James Nelson went 1-for-6 with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games, which is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land looks to win back-to-back games against the Reno Aces tomorrow. LHP Colton Gordon is set to throw for the Space Cowboys against LHP Yu-Min Lin for an 8:05 pm first pitch on Wednesday night. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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