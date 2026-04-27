Biggio Delivers Walk-Off as Space Cowboys Storm Back

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-12) closed out their series against the Round Rock Express (12-15) with a 4-3 walk-off victory on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Round Rock struck first after a quiet opening frame, using a double and a sacrifice bunt to set up an RBI single from Richie Martin that made it 1-0. The Express added on in the fourth, as a pair of singles once again brought Martin to the plate, and he delivered his second RBI of the day to extend the lead to 2-0.

Sugar Land answered in the bottom half of the inning. Jack Winkler worked a walk to set the table, and Cavan Biggio followed with a deep fly ball to center that was dropped for an error, allowing the Space Cowboys to get on the board and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Sunday's game also featured a series of standout marks for Sugar Land. The defense turned a franchise record six double plays, surpassing the previous mark of four, which had most recently been accomplished on May 30, 2025 at Albuquerque. Jax Biggers matched a franchise record by drawing four walks, joining Zack Short and Collin Price, who accomplished the feat on April 8, 2025 vs. Albuquerque. On the basepaths, the Space Cowboys also tied a franchise record with seven stolen bases.

Round Rock pushed its lead to 3-1 in the eighth, capitalizing on a mix of singles and walks to add an insurance run.

The Space Cowboys responded immediately in the bottom half. Biggio led off with a single, and Kellen Strahm followed with his first home run of the season to even the score at three.

In the ninth, Sugar Land completed the comeback. Carlos Pérez reached on a single and moved to second on a fielding error, putting the winning run in scoring position. Biggio then delivered the decisive blow, lining a walk-off single to secure the 4-3 win and close out the series on a high note.

NOTABLE:

- Jax Biggers drew four walks in the game, tying a franchise record. The only other Space Cowboys to reach that mark are Collin Price and Zack Short, who did so on April 8, 2025 vs. Albuquerque.

- The Space Cowboys set a new franchise record by turning six double plays, surpassing the previous mark of four, which Sugar Land had achieved four times most recently on May 30, 2025 at Albuquerque. It came one shy of tying the Pacific Coast League record for double plays turned in a single game (7), which was accomplished on April 21, 1956 in a game between the Seattle Rainiers and the San Diego Padres.

- Sugar Land tied a franchise record with seven stolen bases in Sunday afternoon's game, matching their seven steals against Round Rock on September 9, 2025 at Dell Diamond.

- Cavan Biggio recorded three hits in the game on Sunday, marking his first three-hit game since August 8, 2025.

Sugar Land heads on the road to face the Reno Aces next week. Both teams have not announced a pitcher for a 1:05 pm first pitch on Tuesday. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.