Sugar Land and Round Rock Postponed on Wednesday

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Round Rock Express has been postponed.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Sugar Land and Round Rock are now set to play two doubleheaders, with the first doubleheader coming on Thursday afternoon starting at 5:05 pm and the other scheduled for Saturday starting at 4:35 pm CT. Both doubleheaders are scheduled to be two seven-inning games, with Game Two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Gates will open 35 minutes prior to first pitch on both Thursday and Saturday.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any remaining 2026 Space Cowboys regular-season home game by visiting the Ticket Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours or by contacting the Space Cowboys ticket office over the phone at (281) 240-4487 or via email at tickets@slspacecowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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