Comets Keep Rainiers at Bay

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored multiple runs in three innings and held on despite allowing five late runs in a 9-7 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Tacoma (10-13) scored the first run of the game in the third inning, Oklahoma City (12-11) responded with a four-run bottom of the third, tying the game on a RBI double from Ryan Fitzgerald before taking a 4-1 lead on a three-run homer to center field from James Tibbs III. The Rainiers got a run back on a solo homer from Johnny Pereda in the fourth inning, but the Comets responded with five straight runs. Oklahoma City scored three in the fifth inning on a two-RBI single from Ryan Ward and a double steal which brought Ward home. The Comets then scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Fitzgerald and a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard to put the Comets in front, 9-2. Tacoma responded with five straight runs, including an eighth-inning grand slam from Davis.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City took a 2-0 series lead against Tacoma, marking the first time the Comets have won the first two games of a series since July 22-23, 2025 at Reno...The Comets are now 8-3 at home and have won five consecutive games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored. He's recorded a hit in each of his last six games, with five multi-hit games during that stretch. Fitzgerald leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (38) and RBI (26).

-James Tibbs III hit his league-leading 10th homer of the season, going 1-for-3 with three RBI and a walk as he became the first player in the Minors to hit double-digit home runs this season. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, collecting six total hits, including five for extra bases, with eight RBI.

-Oklahoma City has drawn 14 walks across the first two games against Tacoma, including eight Wednesday. Entering the series, Tacoma had allowed 74 walks, which was the fewest in the Pacific Coast League. On the other side, Oklahoma City allowed 11 walks Wednesday marking the fourth time this season Oklahoma City pitchers allowed double-digit walks.

-In his first game Oklahoma City since making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers April 19, Ryan Ward went 1-for-4 with two RBI while also stealing home on a double steal with Jack Suwinski.

-Comets starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed at least 5.0 innings while allowing two runs or less for the third straight start. Romero allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Across his last three starts, Romero is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and .242 BAA.

-The grand slam hit by Tacoma's Brennen Davis was the first allowed by the Comets this season and first allowed by OKC since Sept. 4, 2025 at Sugar Land

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Rainiers with an 11:05 a.m. field trip day game Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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