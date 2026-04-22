Reno Erases Seven-Run Deficit But Cannot Complete Comeback

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - A slugfest of a contest saw the Reno Aces eliminate what was a seven-run deficit after six frames, but despite forcing extra innings Reno could not complete the comeback as the El Paso Chihuahuas secured a 13-11 win in 10 innings on Wednesday.

Four multi-run frames and five total run-scoring innings put the Chihuahuas (10-13) ahead big early, seemingly holding all momentum following the sixth. That lead came in spite a two-run second inning by the Aces (11-12), a Ryan Waldschmidt sacrifice fly in the fourth, and a Jacob Amaya solo homer in the fifth.

An RBI groundout in the seventh from Ivan Melendez got the work started, but the job was nearly completed in the top of the eighth when Reno scored six times on four total hits. Two of those hits left the yard in the form of back-to-back homers, the first time they have done so this season.

Up first was Amaya, who stepped to the plate with two aboard and lined a homer out to left center for his second big fly of the day. That marked the first two-homer game by an Ace this season, the first since Christian Pache did so on Sept. 9, 2025 against Las Vegas. For Amaya, this was his fourth consecutive game with an extra-base hit.

Following was Melendez, picking up the second of his two RBI on the day for the El Paso, Tex. native. Those were the final four runs of the frame, all of which came with two outs after Anderdson Rojas plated the first on a sacrifice fly while the other crossed on a Tommy Troy groundout.

Though the Aces were able to make that score hold and force extra baseball, they were not able to capitalize in their at-bats as they left the free runner stranded at second base. The bottom of the inning lasted only one batter as Nick Schnell's fourth homer of the season was a two-run, walk-off blast to give El Paso the 13-11 win.

Today's loss marked the first time that Reno dropped a game when hitting multiple home runs, as they were a perfect 5-0 in such games coming into today. Additionally, the two teams combined for eight home runs (five by El Paso), which is the most in a Pacific Coast League game this season and tied for second most in all Triple-A.

In spite of the loss, the seven-run deficit that the Aces eliminated was the largest deficit they had escaped since they came back from down eight runs against Las Vegas on July 23, 2024. Reno also lost that game in 10 innings, 13-12.

Even further, the two teams combined for 33 hits, which is the most of any Triple-A game this season and second most in any level of baseball. First on that list is a fellow Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate, Double-A Amarillo when they combined for 36 hits with Frisco on April 14.

Of Reno's 13 hits, four belonged to Jack Hurley as he was 4-for-5 from the No. 9 spot in the order, just the 10th time in franchise history there has been a four-hit game from the ninth spot in the order.

Three others had multiple hits including Troy, who was 2-for-5 with a triple, two run scored, an RBI and a walk. For Troy, he has scored at least one run and driven in at least one in separate seven game streaks, both of which lead or are tied for the lead in the PCL. As a team the Aces have 14 triples on the season, which is the most at any level in professional baseball.

Down 2-0 in the series, the Aces will try to change their fortunes in game three of this series from Southwest University Park on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.