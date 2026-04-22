Wednesday's Round Rock at Sugar Land Game Postponed

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Round Rock Express (8-13) and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-8) at Constellation Field has been postponed.

Two doubleheaders between the two teams are scheduled for Thursday, April 23 and Saturday, April 25. The first pitch of Game 1 for tomorrow's doubleheader is slated for 5:05 p.m. The first game of Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:35 p.m. Both doubleheaders are scheduled to be seven-inning contests. The second game of each doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.