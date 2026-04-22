Wednesday's Round Rock at Sugar Land Game Postponed
Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Round Rock Express (8-13) and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-8) at Constellation Field has been postponed.
Two doubleheaders between the two teams are scheduled for Thursday, April 23 and Saturday, April 25. The first pitch of Game 1 for tomorrow's doubleheader is slated for 5:05 p.m. The first game of Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:35 p.m. Both doubleheaders are scheduled to be seven-inning contests. The second game of each doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
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