Matt Kata Set for Induction into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Former INF/OF Matt Kata has been selected for induction into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame, the team announced on Friday morning. After a thorough review by the club's Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Kata has been elected as the 11th member of the team's prestigious Hall of Fame.

Kata will be honored in a ceremony and plaque reveal, in collaboration with Ascension Seton, prior to the game on Friday, August 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate).

"Round Rock is a special place because the experience as a player and fan are 100% Major League," Kata said. "I am honored to be recognized alongside a phenomenal group of individuals and players."

Kata was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round of the 1999 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. The Cleveland, Ohio native appeared in the major leagues over five seasons with the Diamondbacks (2003-2005), Philadelphia Phillies (2005), Texas Rangers (2007), Pittsburgh Pirates (2007) and Houston Astros (2009).

Kata appeared with Round Rock from 2009-2012. Since the Express became a Triple-A franchise in 2005, he is second in games played (413) and third in plate appearances (1672) while he is fourth in hits (420), doubles (85) and sixth in RBI (202).

Kata is one of just three players in Express history to appear at seven different positions. He was hit by more pitches (42) and collected more sacrifice flies (19) than any player in club history. His 11.8% strikeout rate was the eighth lowest in Express Triple-A history and third lowest among players with more than 800 plate appearances. Kata struck out twice or more in just 33 games over four seasons. He struck out three or more times only three times.

His best campaign with the E-Train came in 2011. He slashed .293/.353/.480/.833 while finishing second on the team in doubles (30). He set career-highs in home runs (13) and RBI (71) while leading Round Rock to a then franchise-record 87 wins and a PCL Southern Division Championship for just the second time in the Express Triple-A era. Of his four seasons, Kata never held a batting average under .269.

The Express continue their six-game series at Dell Diamond tonight against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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