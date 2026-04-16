Round Rock Falls to El Paso, 14-1

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

El Paso jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second. DH Pablo Reyes and 2B Clay Dungan singled before C Rodolfo Duran homered to give the Chihuahuas an early 3-0 advantage.

The Chihuahuas were not done in the second inning as RF Nick Schnell reached on an error and advanced to third on LF Samad Taylor's single. CF Carlos Rodriguez drove in Schnell on a sacrifice fly to grow the El Paso lead to four. SS Sung-Mun Song followed with a single to drive in Taylor from second to extend the Chihuahuas' edge, 5-0.

In the third inning, El Paso loaded the bases for Rodriguez. Rodriguez drove in two runners on an RBI single, extending the Chihuahuas' lead to 7-0.

El Paso continued their momentum into the fourth inning and added to their lead. Reyes homered to start the inning and raised the advantage to eight. Duran reached on a walk and then came into score on a triple by 1B Jose Miranda. Miranda scored on a wild pitch, adding to the Chihuahuas' advantage and making it a 10-0 game.

The Chihuahuas extended their lead in the top of the eighth inning. El Paso loaded the bases for Duran, who knocked in all three runners on an RBI single, growing the advantage to 13-0.

Taylor hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to extend the Chihuahuas' lead, 14-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, the E-Train loaded the bases for 2B Justin Foscue who grounded into a double play, but C Jose Herrera scored from third to prevent the shutout. Round Rock fell to El Paso by a final score of 14-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

DIAZ DOMINATES: Round Rock RHP Alexis Díaz threw a scoreless sixth frame on Wednesday night. The right-hander struck out two batters and walked one. Díaz has yet to allow a run across seven outings and 6.0 innings this season. He's holding opponents to a .056 average, giving up just one hit in 18 at-bats. His 45.5% strikeout rate ranks fourth among PCL pitchers this season (min. 20 PA).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 16 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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