Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/15 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium- Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (1-1, 6.55) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-1, 3.86)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Nick Garcia (#46) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

ADD C Brian O'Keefe (#44) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes, updated roster, and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Return home to Cheney Stadium to open a six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats...Tacoma dropped the series at Sugar Land last week, taking two of the six games...the Rainiers fell 2-1 in the finale on Sunday, suffering their second walk-off loss in as many days...Tacoma's lone run came in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Brennen Davis to tie the game at one...Sugar Land won the game in the ninth after Jack Winkler singled, advanced to third on a double and scored on a sacrifice fly to win the game 2-1.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Gabriel Mosser threw his third consecutive quality start on Sunday and the fifth by a Rainiers pitcher, the most in Triple-A...in 2025, LHP Jhonathan Díaz led all Triple-A pitchers with 12 quality starts...Tacoma starters have accumulated 73.0 innings this season, the fourth-most in Triple-A...Tacoma starting pitchers have logged 67 strikeouts, the second-most in the PCL (trailing: Sugar Land, 73)...Tacoma's five quality starts are the most for the team through 15 games since the 2011 Rainiers logged six quality starts in the first 15 games.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 15 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 10 of the 15 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), seven of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 5-5 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 3-4 in one-run games.

RAINIERS AND RIVER CATS: The Sacramento River Cats travel to Tacoma for the first of 24 meetings between the two clubs this season, tied for the most Tacoma will play against a single opponent (also Las Vegas, 24 games)...the Rainiers went 10-8 against Sacramento last season, with a team ERA of 4.05, their second-best a single opponent last season, as was the team's 1.34 WHIP...Ryan Bliss leads all current Rainiers with a career .825 OPS against Sacramento, while Rhylan Thomas leads active Rainiers with 21 hits against the River Cats.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers have made four roster moves since they last took the field on Sunday: on Tuesday, INF Patrick Wisdom's contract was selected by Seattle and RHP Blas Castaño was designated for assignment...on Wednesday, RHP Nick Garcia was transferred from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma and C Brian O'Keefe was activated from the Development List...Garcia has made two appearances this season with Arkansas, throwing 3.0 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout...O'Keefe has yet to appear in a game this season.

WE ALL MAKE SACRIFICES: OF Brennen Davis drove in Tacoma's lone run on Sunday afternoon with a sacrifice fly, the 10th sacrifice fly by the Rainiers this season, the most in Triple-A...INF Brock Rodden is tied for the PCL lead with three sacrifice flies this season, with three of his five RBI this season coming on sacrifice flies...the Rainiers ranked third in Triple-A in 2025 with 58 sacrifice flies, two off the circuit lead of 60, held by Las Vegas.

BROCK'S SEEING DOUBLE: INF Brock Rodden hit two more doubles on Friday night, tying his career-high for the third time this season and second time in the series...Rodden has hit eight doubles this season, tied for the most in Triple-A (also: Toledo's Max Clark) and tied for the seventh-most extra-base hits in the PCL...Rodden has collected a hit in 12 of 15 games this season, with three multi-hit games...seven of Rodden's eight doubles have come on the road, where he is hitting .333 (11x33)...Rodden collected a hit in five of six games last week against Sugar Land, going 7-for-19 with four doubles.

CHALLENGERS: Jhonny Pereda challenged another from behind the plate in Saturday night's game, his 17th challenge of the season, tied for the second-most among Triple-A catchers (per Baseball Savant), going 8-for-17 in those challenges...the Rainiers have challenged 23 pitches as the fielding team this year, tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A, winning 10 of them (40% success rate)...Tacoma hitters have challenged just 16 pitches this year, tied for the 10th-fewest in the circuit, winning 10 (59% success rate, tied for the sixth-best in Triple-A)...Brock Rodden is one of two PCL hitters to have a 100% success rate in challenges (min. 3 challenges), matching Sacramento's Drew Gilbert.

OTHER HOUSEKEEPING: Tuesday's game against Sacramento was postponed due to rain...it will be made up in a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch of game one slated for 5:30 PM...game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their series opener in San Diego 4-1 on Tuesday night...the Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Dominic Canzone...the Padres countered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and another in the eighth...Bryan Woo was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 7.0 innings.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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