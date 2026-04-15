Sixth-Inning Surge Sinks Space Cowboys in 8-3 Loss

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-6) were unable to hold off a late surge, falling to the Salt Lake Bees (6-10) on Tuesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening frame. CJ Alexander sparked the rally by reaching base, and Collin Price followed with a single to center, moving Alexander into scoring position. Moments later, a wild pitch allowed Alexander to race home giving the Space Cowboys an early 1-0 advantage.

The lead didn't last long, however, as a combination of walks and hit batters plated two runs, putting Sugar Land behind 2-1 after an inning.

The Space Cowboys answered in the third inning with a big swing. After Jax Biggers singled, Alexander launched a two-run home run to right field, giving the Space Cowboys a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the third. Salt Lake responded right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, reclaiming the lead, 5-3.

RHP Amos Willingham helped steady the middle innings for Sugar Land, firing two innings of one-hit, shutout baseball while striking out two to keep the Space Cowboys within striking distance.

Salt Lake was able to add on a pair of runs in the sixth inning and an additional run in the seventh to open up their 8-3 advantage. Sugar Land threatened to respond as Jack Winkler ripped a double in the eighth inning, but the offense was unable to capitalize as the final four hitters were retired in order.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, going 1-for-4. He's also found consistent success against the Salt Lake Bees, collecting 12 career hits against them while batting .300 in the matchup.

- RHP Amos Willingham continued his dominant start to the season on Tuesday night, firing two more shutout innings. Though he allowed his first hit of the season, across six appearances, the right-hander has surrendered just one hit while holding opponents scoreless and striking out six in 7.2 innings.

Sugar Land faces off against the Salt Lake Bees for game two of the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:35 pm CT and neither team has announced a starter. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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