Reno Rallies for Five in Fifth But Comes up Short against Las Vegas
Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - All of the Reno Aces offense came in the fifth inning thanks to a five-spot that featured a trio of RBI from Ryan Waldschimdt and Kristian Robinson, but it was not enough to counter the eight runs from the Las Vegas Aviators as Las Vegas captured an 8-5 victory.
The Aces (9-8) had just two hits and three total base runners through the fourth, both knocks coming from the bat of Waldschmidt. In that time the Aviators took advantage, plating all eight of their runs in the game in their first five trips to the plate.
In the fifth was when Reno got its rally going, loading the bases thanks to a pair of singles from Jesus Valdez and Jean Walters in addition to a fielder's choice. Earning the first RBI Tommy Troy as he worked a bases loaded free pass, while Waldschmidt when he was hit by a pitch to earn one of his own.
A wild pitch allowed the third run of the frame to cross the plate, and after a walk to LuJames Groover, it was Robinson who delivered a two-RBI knock through the right side to complete the frame.
Though they came within three and even attempted one last come-from-behind bid in the ninth after they put each of the first two runners on, the Aces could not earn their fifth comeback win of the season.
Aces starter Kohl Drake (1-1) was charged the loss after allowing seven of eight Las Vegas runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings, with two walks to a single strikeout.
Both Waldschmidt and Robinson had a pair of knocks, the former going 2-for-2 with an RBI while the latter was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Down 2-0 in the series, the Aces will look to get in the win column when the two teams line up for game three of this series on Thrusday at 6:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.
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