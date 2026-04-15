Ehrhard's Inside-the-Park Slam Lifts Comets

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Highlighted by Zach Ehrhard's historic inside-the-park grand slam, the Oklahoma City Comets grabbed a 9-6 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Leading 1-0 in the second inning, Ehrhard hit a fly ball off the left-center field wall that caromed along the center field warning track as he dashed around the bases. The Isotopes scored once in the bottom of the second inning before Noah Miller hit a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 7-1. Miller picked up another RBI single in the fifth inning, and after Albuquerque got back on the board in the bottom of the fifth, Austin Gauthier doubled home Ryan Fitzgerald to make it a 9-2 lead in the sixth inning. The Isotopes rallied with a four-run seventh inning that included three hits and four walks, cutting the Comets' lead to 9-6. Comets relievers Antoine Kelly and Jerming Rosario kept the Isotopes scoreless thereafter to finish the game.

Of Note: -The Comets have won a season-best four straight games and have also won five of the last seven contests...OKC has matched its season high at two games above .500.

-Zach Ehrhard's inside-the-park grand slam marked Oklahoma City's first inside-the-park grand slam as the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, which began in 2015. It was also the first inside-the-park grand slam in Isotopes Park history, which opened in 2003...OKC's last inside-the-park home run was hit by Ryan Ward during a May 1, 2025 doubleheader against El Paso, which was a walk-off home run.

-The Comets hit a grand slam for the second straight game and have now hit three grand slams this season, matching the team's 2025 season total...Ehrhard notched his second career grand slam, also accomplishing the feat Sept. 4, 2025 with Tulsa at Wichita.

-Noah Miller hit his second homer of the season as part of a 2-for-5 night, notching a season-high three RBI...Miller extended his on-base streak to 16 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season.

-Ryan Ward reached base in each of his five plate appearances, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored. During 12 April contests, Ward is 19-for-46 (.413) with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBI...Tonight marked the third time in the last six games Ward tallied three hits.

-Cole Irvin turned in his second quality start of the season. The lefty allowed two runs and six hits across six innings, with three walks and three strikeouts...Over his last three starts, Irvin has allowed two earned runs over 17.1 innings.

-For the third straight game, the OKC offense finished with at least nine runs and 12 hits, totaling 31 runs and 36 hits in that span...Adding two homers in Tuesday's contest, the Comets' season total is now at 23 to lead the Pacific Coast League. The Comets hit multiple homers for a second consecutive game (six total).

Next Up: The Comets look to keep their recent roll alive as the continue their series in Albuquerque at 7:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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