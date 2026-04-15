OKC Comets Game Notes - April 15, 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (9-7) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (8-8)

Game #17 of 150/First Half #17 of 75/Road #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryder Ryan (1-0, 5.84) vs. ABQ-RHP Keegan Thompson (0-2, 1.50)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won a season-best four consecutive games as they continue their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...A win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since they won six games in a row July 18-24, 2025 in Sacramento and Reno...The Comets have also matched their season-best mark of two games above .500 (3-1), as they have won five of their last seven games overall.

Last Game: Highlighted by Zach Ehrhard's historic inside-the-park grand slam, the OKC Comets grabbed a 9-6 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Leading 1-0 in the second inning, Ehrhard hit a fly ball off the left-center field wall that caromed along the center field warning track as he dashed around the bases. The Isotopes scored once in the bottom of the second inning before Noah Miller hit a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 7-1. Miller picked up a RBI single in the fifth inning, and after Albuquerque got back on the board in the bottom of the fifth, Austin Gauthier doubled home Ryan Fitzgerald to make it a 9-2 lead in the sixth inning. The Isotopes rallied with a four-run seventh inning that included three hits and four walks, cutting the Comets' lead to 9-6.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryder Ryan (1-0) makes his fourth start with OKC...In his last outing April 9 against Round Rock, Ryan received a no decision after allowing seven hits and two earned runs across 4.1 innings while walking one and striking out a pair of batters...Ryan previously faced Albuquerque in his first start of the season March 28 in OKC, allowing six runs (five earned) and nine hits over 3.0 innings with one walk. Five of the six runs scored across two homers by Charlie Condon...Entering the 2026 season, only six of Ryan's 346 career appearances had been starts...He spent last season with Triple-A Indianapolis (PIT), going 8-1 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and .222 BAA in 42 appearances (three starts), setting a new career high in both wins and starts...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024). He made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore and previously pitched in the PCL for Round Rock (2021-22) and Tacoma (2023)...He is the older brother of fellow Comets starting pitcher River Ryan, and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 3-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 167-136 At ABQ: 75-73

This is the second series between the two clubs in 2026 and first six-game series...After falling on Opening Day, Oklahoma City won two straight games to take a 2-1 series win March 27-29. The Comets were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.385 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and James Tibbs III (.615 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)...This marks one of two trips the Comets will make to Isotopes Park during the first half of the season (May 12-17)...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...Since 2022, OKC is 25-12 over the last 37 games at Isotopes Park, going 5-0-1 in series. That includes a 14-5 record across the last three seasons.

Grand Prix: Zach Ehrhard's inside-the-park grand slam Tuesday marked OKC's first during the MLBAM stat tracking era, which began in 2005, and it is believed to be the first during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). It was also the first inside-the-park grand slam in Isotopes Park history, which opened in 2003...According to MLB Pipeline, Ehrhard's inside-the-park grand slam was just the fourth recorded during the Statcast era, and last achieved by Emmanuel Rodriguez of Triple-A St. Paul (Sept. 7, 2024). It was the first inside-the-park grand slam in the PCL since Taylor Kohlwey did it in El Paso against OKC July 11, 2021...OKC's last inside-the-park home run was hit by Ryan Ward during a May 1, 2025 doubleheader against El Paso, which was a walk-off home run...The Comets have now hit a grand slam in back-to-back games and have hit three grand slams this season, matching the team's 2025 season total. They are tied for the most grand slams in the Minors this year, along with Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Springfield.

Offensive Remarks: For a third straight game, the OKC offense finished with at least nine runs and 12 hits last night, totaling 31 runs and 36 hits in that span as the team has batted .324 (36-for-111) with seven home runs and 14 extra-base hits...The Comets are batting .325 (13-for-40) with runners in scoring position over the last three games after going 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the previous six games...The recent offensive burst follows a stretch in which the Comets were held to 15 total runs over the previous five games, and OKC now has recorded nine or more runs in six of their first 16 games of the season...Oklahoma City paces the PCL with 105 runs and 160 hits through 16 games and the team's .289 AVG is second-best in the league behind Sacramento (.301).

Dinger Details: With two more home runs Tuesday, the Comets boosted their league-leading total to 23 homers to start the season. Tuesday marked the team's sixth multi-homer game of 2026...The Comets have homered in four consecutive games - tying their season high - and have hit six homers over the last two games...OKC has six more home runs than the second-place teams, including current opponent Albuquerque and Las Vegas...Nine different Comets players have homered so far this season, paced by James Tibbs III's eight homers...On the other hand, the Comets held Albuquerque without a home run Tuesday and have limited opponents to four home runs over the last six games. OKC's 19 home runs allowed to start the season are tied for third-most in the league. Eleven of the 19 home runs allowed have been with at least one runner on base.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller hit his second home run of the season as part of a 2-for-5 night Tuesday, notching a season-high three RBI...Miller extended his on-base streak to 16 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season - with his fifth multi-hit game of 2026...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since 2022 when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers (MIN) in the Florida State League...He paces the Comets and ranks tied for second in the PCL with 13 walks this season.

Zach on Track: Zach Ehrhard has now homered in each of his last two games after he hit his first Triple-A homer Sunday and notched his second career grand slam last night, also accomplishing the feat Sept. 4, 2025 with Double-A Tulsa at Wichita...This is the second time Ehrhard has gone deep in consecutive starts in his career, also doing so July 20-22, 2025 with Double-A Portland...Ehrhard is 5-for-10 with five RBI and three extra-base hits over his last two games and has four multi-hit outings in his last seven games.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward reached base in each of his five plate appearances Tuesday, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored. During 12 April contests, Ward is 19-for-46 (.413) with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBI...His 19 hits, .739 SLG, 1.230 OPS and 34 total bases lead the PCL this month, while he ranks tied for first with nine extra-base hits and six doubles and is second with 13 RBI...Tuesday marked the third time in the last six games Ward tallied at least three hits, going 11-for-23 (.478) during that stretch...The reigning PCL MVP Ward led the Minors with 122 RBI, 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases last season (143 G)...Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (93) and RBI (331) and leads the Minors this decade with 149 homers, 496 RBI, 445 runs and 1,299 total bases...With his 86th career double last night, he is now tied with former OKC player and current Isotope Drew Avans (2021-24) for third place all-time during the team's Bricktown era.

Mound Maladies: Oklahoma City has allowed six or more runs in three straight games, in five of the last six games and in seven of the last nine games as the team's 5.27 ERA is third-highest in the league...The Comets issued nine more walks last night and have allowed 36 walks over the last five games. OKC's 97 total walks issued this season are most in the PCL...Albuquerque tallied nine hits Tuesday and OKC's 156 hits allowed in 2026 are second-most in the league...The Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 12 of 16 games this season, including an inning of at least four runs in each of the last three games.

Around the Horn: Ryan Fitzgerald leads the PCL with both 27 hits and 21 RBI...OKC tied season highs last night with four stolen bases and 10 walks...James Tibbs III saw his 15-game on-base streak come to an end Tuesday after finishing 0-for-6...Over the last three games, Austin Gauthier is 5-for-11 with two doubles and five RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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