Comets Edge Isotopes in 13-12 Slugfest

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







In a game that saw both teams put up an eight-run inning and nearly included a 10-run comeback, the Oklahoma City Comets held on for a 13-12 thriller against the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (10-9) started the scoring in the third inning on RBI singles from Zach Ehrhard and Nick Senzel to jump ahead 2-0. Albuquerque (10-9) cut that lead to one on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. Jack Suwinski got the run back with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, extending the Comets lead to 3-1. Leading 4-1 in the fifth inning, the Comets sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs on seven hits, extending their lead to 11-2. Oklahoma City's big frame was highlighted by two hits from Ryan Fitzgerald with his second being a bases-clearing triple. After Albuquerque scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, the Comets added a pair of runs to start the sixth inning, making the score 13-3. Albuquerque staged a massive comeback in the seventh inning, sending 13 batters to the dish with eight of them drawing walks. The Isotopes scored eight runs in the frame, cutting Oklahoma City's lead to 13-11. The Isotopes continued to rally in the ninth inning, scoring a run with two outs and putting the tying run at third base. Comets reliever Jordan Weems ended the threat with a game-ending strikeout of Blaine Crim.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City evened the series with Albuquerque at two games apiece and avoided losing three straight games of the first time this year.

-All nine Comets hitters recorded at least one hit and scored once, while seven picked up a RBI. With 13 runs scored, the Comets matched a season-high for the fourth time.

-The Comets tallied an eight-run inning for the second time in the last five games, also doing so April 12 vs. Round Rock. On the other side, the eight runs allowed in the seventh inning is the most for an opposing team against the Comets this season.

-The combined 25 runs scored in the game marks the highest total in an OKC game this year. The previous high mark was 23 in a 12-11 win vs. Round Rock on April 12...Friday marked the first time since April 23, 2024, OKC won a game when allowing at least 12 runs, last done during a 17-13 win also in Albuquerque.

-Ryan Fitzgerald became the first Oklahoma City hitter with two hits in the same inning this season, recording a leadoff single and bases-clearing triple. Fitzgerald finished 2-for-5, three RBI and a walk...Fitzgerald picked up his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

-Zach Ehrhard tied Fitzgerald with a team-high three RBI. He went 2-for-5 and over his last four starts, Ehrhard is 10-for-20.

-The Comets issued 12 walks in the game, with 10 of them occurring between the seventh and ninth innings, including four with the bases loaded...Each of the last six runners to score for the Isotopes reached base via walk.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to retake the series lead against Albuquerque on Saturday 7:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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