OKC Comets Game Notes - April 24, 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (11-13) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-12)

Game #25 of 150/First Half #25 of 75/Home #13 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Gabe Mosser (1-0, 2.33) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 7.84)

Friday, April 24, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets lead the six-game series, 2-1, and will look to avoid back-to-back home losses for the first time since April 8-9 against Round Rock...Tonight is Dodgers Celebration Night featuring a themed poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and Bedlam Night with pregame festivities and special guests. Postgame fireworks will be presented by Newcastle Casino.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were held to three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the game to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on a RBI single from Austin Gauthier. Tacoma responded the next half inning with three runs on four hits to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. Colin Davis connected on a two-run double to put the Rainiers ahead. Both sides were silenced after that, with Oklahoma City seeing just two batters reach base after the fourth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-0) makes his fourth Triple-A start and third at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Ferris last pitched April 18 at Albuquerque, allowing six hits and three runs across 4.0 innings with five walks and two strikeouts. Ferris had to battle through constant traffic on the bases, with 11 of 21 baters reaching base and enduring 16 plate appearances with runners in scoring position...Through his first three starts, Ferris has a 7.84 ERA through 10.1 innings with 10 walks and six strikeouts...He entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline as well as the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024...Ferris was selected by the Cubs in the second round (47th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy.

Against the Rainiers: 2026: 2-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 82-82 At OKC: 52-35

This is the first of two series between the clubs in 2026, also marking the lone six-game series and only series in OKC this season...OKC won four of six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season and split both six-game road series...OKC's 10 wins against Tacoma in 2025 marked its most ever against the Rainiers in a single season as the teams played their most games against one another in a season since they began playing in 1998...Offensively, the Comets hit .295 as a team and were led by Esteury Ruiz (.353 AVG, 24 H, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Ward (.328 AVG, 20 H, 4 HR, 13 RBI)...On the mound, Landon Knack made four starts and finished with a 2-0 record and a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 IP...OKC last lost a series against Tacoma in the 2024 season opener Mar. 29-31, 2-1, and last fell in a six-game series after dropping five of six in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, 2023.

Winning with the Champs: Tonight is Dodgers Celebration Night, highlighting the incredible recent success of the Comets' parent club Los Angeles Dodgers. Since the current afflliation began in 2015, the Dodgers have won three World Series titles and 10 NL West titles. Of the 26 members on the 2026 World Series roster, 15 played for OKC at some point during the 2026 regular season as an active member of the roster or as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment. The list expands to 19 when including those whose played for OKC in their careers...Before the Dodgers affiliation began, OKC's parent club won the World Series just once over the franchise's first 52 years, when the Philadelphia Phillies won in 1980. In fact, the parent club only advanced to the World Series just twice (also Texas Rangers, 2010). The Dodgers have appeared in the World Series five times since 2017.

Home Cooking: Despite a loss yesterday afternoon, the Comets' are 8-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and own the most home wins by a PCL team to start the season...The Comets' five-game home winning streak came to an end Thursday, as the team still has not won six straight games at home since 2018...In contrast, the Comets are 4-8 on the road. OKC is batting .283 in Bricktown this season, compared to compiling a .278 AVG on the road. OKC owns a 4.50 ERA in OKC compared to a 7.65 ERA on the road.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 1-for-4 with a RBI yesterday and has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318) with four extra-base hits and nine RBI. During the stretch, he put together OKC's longest hitting streak of the season at nine games and has reached base safely in all 11 games. The on-base streak is the longest active streak by a Comets player...He has collected four of his 11 RBI this season in the last three games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III finished with a hit, walk and scored a run Thursday as he has now hit safely in six of his last seven games (7-for-27). He has seven hits, including five for extra bases, eight RBI and seven runs scored over the last seven games...Tibbs leads the Minors with 10 home runs, 18 extra-base hits, 67 total bases and 24 runs scored through 24 games this season...His team-best stretch of six consecutive games with a RBI came to an end Thursday.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak with the Comets to five games yesterday afternoon. During the stretch, Ward is 7-for-17 with three RBI, five walks and five runs scored...In the month of April, Ward has 23 hits in 16 games, including 10 extra-base hits, with 16 RBI, nine walks and 12 runs scored. He is batting .383 (23-for-60) so far in April and leads the PCL in OPS (1.154), while ranking second in SLG (.683) and AVG (.383). He is tied for second in the league in RBI this month...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (94) and RBI (334) and leads the Minors this decade with 150 HR, 499 RBI, 450 runs and 1,306 total bases.

Offensive Remarks: The Comets matched their season-low totals with one run and three hits Thursday, equaling both marks for the third time this season after last recording one run on three hits April 10 against Round Rock during a 1-0 win...The Comets were held to three singles in yesterday's loss, marking the third time this season OKC has been held without an extra-base hit, matching the three times that happened across the entire 2025 season...OKC entered Thursday's game leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored and tied for first with a .385 OBP. Following yesterday's loss, the Comets' 151 runs scored are now third-most among Triple-A teams, while OKC's 229 hits are tied for third-most in Triple-A and their .379 OBP fell into a tie for fourth place...Despite being held without a home run Thursday, OKC's 29 total homers this season are second-most in the PCL.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald was held without a hit Thursday for just the second time in the last 11 games as his six-game hitting streak and 10-game on-base streaks were snapped. During his six-game hitting streak, which tied his longest of the season, he batted .407 (11-for-27)...Fitzgerald leads the Minors with 38 hits so far this season and ranks second with 26 RBI. He paces the Pacific Coast League in hits and RBI, while his three triples are tied for most in the PCL and his 56 total bases are second-most in the league.

The Witching Hours: Between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 24 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by a 72-26 margin, including an astounding 38-4 margin over the last nine games. During the nine-game stretch, opponents have scored 38 runs on 28 hits, batting .286 (28-for-98) while also drawing an alarming 35 walks in 23.0 IP (3.17 WHIP)...In 25 innings of offense during the same timeframe, the Comets are batting .170 (15-for-88) with four runs, never scoring more than one run in any inning or any game. During the current series, the Comets are 2-for-23 (.087) with no runs over seven innings of offense.

Around the Horn: The three runs allowed by the Comets pitching staff Thursday were the fewest since a 1-0 shutout win against Round Rock April 10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and just the fourth time this month the Comets held an opponent to three runs or less through 20 games...OKC has turned nine double plays over the last five games and the team's 29 double plays in 24 games are the most in the Minors to start the season...The Comets have not committed an error in back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season March 27-28. OKC's 25 errors this season are second-most in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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