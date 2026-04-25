Comets Faulter Again: OKC Stumbles in Back-to-Back Losses

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets dropped a second consecutive game in a 10-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing 18 hits for the second time in five games. Tacoma (12-13) put together a three-run second inning for the first runs of the night. Noah Miller got two runs back for the Comets in the bottom of the second inning for Oklahoma City as his single cut Tacoma's lead to 3-2. Tacoma responded with four straight runs, scoring one in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning to increase its lead to 7-2. The Comets (12-13) cut into the deficit with two outs in the fifth inning as Ryan Ward roped a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and Eliezer Alfonzo added a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning to make it a 7-5 Tacoma lead. Tacoma put up an unearned run in the seventh inning with two more runs crossing the plate in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

- Tacoma evened the series with Oklahoma City at two wins apiece as the Comets have now started four consecutive series with a 2-2 draw to begin the season...The Comets have lost back-to-back games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since April 8-9 against Round Rock.

-Oklahoma City matched a season-high with 18 hits allowed, also hitting the mark April 19 at Albuquerque. Friday was the first time Oklahoma City allowed 18 or more hits in a home game since Sept. 17, 2023, also against Tacoma...The Comets have allowed at least nine hits in each of the last 12 contests.

-Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his sixth multi-hit game over his last eight outings, going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. During that span, Fitzgerald is hitting 13-for-35 with two doubles, two triples and five RBI.

- Eliezer Alfonzo extended his hitting streak to seven games and collected his first RBI of the season with OKC. He also drew a walk and is 7-for-25 during the seven-game stretch with five walks.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-3 with his first triple of the season, a walk and two RBI. During the stretch, Ward is 8-for-20 with six walks and five RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, making his second appearance with the Comets this season. He faced six batters in a scoreless sixth inning, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He threw 15 pitches (10 strikes) and escaped a bases-loaded jam with an inning-ending groundout. Stewart is recovering from right shoulder surgery.

-The Rainiers scored three runs against the Comets in both the second and fifth innings, as Tacoma has now put up at least a three-run inning in each of the last three games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Rainiers at 6:05 p.m. Saturday for Way Off Broadway Night presented by Courtyard Oklahoma City Downtown. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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