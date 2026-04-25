Bees Routed, 19-9, by Las Vegas on Friday Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - A nine-run second inning and 22 total hits surged the Aviators to a 19-9 rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, collecting their first win of the six-game series.

Las Vegas 19, Salt Lake 9 WP: Geoff Hartlieb (1-0)

LP: Caden Dana (0-2) Key Performers Donovan Walton: 3-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB Denzer Guzman: 2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, K SebastiÈ- n Rivero: 2-3, R, RBI, BBI Niko Kavadas: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 BB, 2K

Game Summary Salt Lake started with a bang tonight, as Donovan Walton hit the fifth pitch of the evening 361 feet over the wall in right. Two batters later, Denzer Guzman doubled the lead with a mammoth 445-foot solo shot of his own to straight away centerfield. The shortstop extended his hit streak to 12 games with the longball.

Caden Dana was off to a nice start, punching out the first two Aviators. The nice beginning to his start abruptly ended in the second, as Joey Meneses used one swing to tie the ballgame at 2-2.

Las Vegas sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring nine runs as Meneses was responsible for four RBI in the frame while the Bees committed three errors on the defensive side.

The Bees offense woke up in the later innings scoring in four of the final five at-bats scoring seven runs from the fifth to the ninth which included Walton's second homer of the evening before Yolmer Sanchez lifted his first long ball of the campaign in the ninth.

Las Vegas kept the pressure on late, erupting for 10 runs over the final four at-bats. The Aviators plated two runs in both the fifth and sixth before adding three more in each the seventh and eighth. Michael Stefanic accounted for all four of his RBI from the fifth inning on, while Henry Bolte and Junior Perez each launched home runs in the fifth to spark the surge. Las Vegas rode the offensive outburst to a 19-9 victory, securing their first win of the series in Friday night's game four.

Game Notes

Denzer Guzman pushed his hit streak to 12 games, the second longest active span in the PCL this season. Over this streak, Guzman has hit 18-for-49 (.367) with two homers and 13 RBI. He is tied with Braden Montgomery (Double-A Birmingham) with the fourth longest active hit streak in all of Minor League Baseball.

Donovan Walton notched his first professional multi-homer game tonight. The 32-year-old Texan hit his third and fourth homers of the year, leading off the contest with a solo shot for his first. Three of Walton's four longballs have come in Las Vegas, having hit the team's first homer of the year on Opening Day.

Salt Lake allowed nine runs in the second inning tonight. That is the most runs surrendered in a second inning in franchise history.

Christian Moore tripled home two runs in the eighth for Salt Lake, notching his third three-bagger of the year. His total leads the team and is tied at the top of the PCL with seven others.

Salt Lake committed four errors on Friday night, matching the most errors in a game since August 6, 2024, which came against Las Vegas at Smiths Ballpark.

Sebastián Rivero picked up his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 tonight with a run scored, a walk and an RBI. The catcher has five knocks over his last two games, accounting for nearly half of his hits in 2026 (11).

Niko Kavadas doubled in the game, adding another extra-base hit to his career ledger at Las Vegas Ballpark. The 27-year-old has a two-base knock in every game played in Sin City this season and has 13 extra-base hits across 15 games played in Las Vegas (only Ryan Ward, OKC has more [14 XBH in 15 GMS])

The Bees allowed 19 runs and 22 hits, both game highs this season. That is the most runs allowed by Salt Lake pitching since they gave up 19 to Las Vegas on June 10, 2025, at Las Vegas Ballpark. The 22 hits match the most allowed since surrendering 22 knocks to Las Vegas in Sin City on June 15, 2025.

Salt Lake allowed all nine Aviators to score in tonight's contest, while eight of the nine Las Vegas hitters recorded multi-hit efforts. The last time the Bees allowed every opposing hitter to come across the plate was on September 14, 2025, when Tacoma did so at The Ballpark at America First Square in a 15-8 result.

Yolmer Sanchez hit his first home run of the season coming on a two-run knock in the ninth. Sanchez's homer marked the 58th of his Triple-A career and was the first career home run to come against Las Vegas.

Up Next The series continues Saturday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark, with Game Five's first pitch between Las Vegas and Salt Lake set for 8:05 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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