Tacoma Explodes for Season-High 18 Hits in 10-5 Victory over Oklahoma City

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (12-13) put on a hitting clinic with 18 total base knocks Friday night on the way to a 10-5 victory over the Oklahoma City Comets (12-13). The Rainers' 5-through-9 hitters combined for 15 of the 18 hits. Jhonny Pereda, Brock Rodden, Victor Labrada, and Carson Taylor all had three or more hits in Friday's contest. The quartet went a combined 13-for-19 with two doubles, five RBI, a walk, and eight runs scored. The bullpen was lights-out again, combining for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Tacoma used small ball to strike first in the top of the second inning. Jhonny Pereda pounded a leadoff single into center field to start the Rainiers offense. Then, Victor Labrada and Brock Rodden laid down a pair of perfect bunts for singles to load the bases for Carson Taylor. Taylor pushed Labrada up to third and brought home Pereda from third with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0 Tacoma. With runners on the corners, Brian O'Keefe smacked a double into the right field corner, his fourth of the season. Labrada trotted home from third and Rodden hustled all the way around from first, putting the Rainiers up 3-0.

Oklahoma City answered right back in their half of the second inning. James Tibbs III worked a leadoff walk and would move up to third two batters later when Jack Suwinski dropped a double into shallow left field. With Suwinski on second and Tibbs on third, Noah Miller brought the pair home with a line-drive single into right field and cut the Tacoma lead to one, 3-2.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Brock Rodden beat out an infield single and moved up to third when Taylor smoked a double into the right field corner. Brian O'Keefe worked a walk to load the bases for Ryan Bliss. The California native grounded out on a bouncing ball to third, bringing Rodden in to score, making it 4-2.

Tacoma picked up right where they left off in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Brennen Davis lined a double into the left-center field gap and came into score when Pereda smacked his second hit of the night off the wall in left field, making it 5-2 Rainiers. Labrada made it three-straight hits with a single into left, putting runners on first and second. After Rodden was retired, Taylor placed a single into shallow center field. Pereda hustled home from second and extended the Tacoma lead to four. O'Keefe reached on an error when he smacked a ground ball to third. Labrada scurried all the way home on the loose ball, making it 7-2 Rainiers.

A two-out rally by the Comets in the bottom of the fifth inning cut into the Tacoma lead. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the inning when he reached on catcher's interference and moved up to third when Zach Erhard doubled on a ground ball to left. With two runners in scoring position, Ryan Ward walloped a ball into the left-center field gap for a triple. Fitzgerald and Erhard scored with ease, making it 7-4.

Oklahoma City continued to chip away at the Rainiers' lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Suwinski worked a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Miller struck out on a foul tip, Eliezer Alfonzo drove a ball back up the middle for a single. Suwinski scored from second without a throw, bringing the Comets within two, 7-5.

Tacoma got the run back in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, O'Keefe lined his second hit of the night into center field for a single. Then, he moved up to third when Bliss reached on a fielding error. With runners on the corners, Rhylan Thomas laid down a bunt for a single, loading the bases for Colt Emerson. The shortstop grounded into a fielder's choice, pushing home O'Keefe and making it 8-5 Rainiers.

Tacoma added on to their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Pereda, Labrada, and Rodden loaded the bases with back-to-back-to-back singles. Taylor poked a fly ball down the left field line that bounced out of play for a ground-rule double, his third hit of the night. Pereda and Labrada scored on the automatic double, making it 10-5.

Oklahoma City entered the bottom of the ninth inning needing five runs to extend the game. The Comets were able to muster one baserunner but failed to bring him around to score as the Rainiers evened the series at two games with a 10-5 victory.

Tacoma looks to take their first lead of the series Saturday night. LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his sixth start of the season for Tacoma. First pitch is set at 4:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Jhonny Pereda logged his first four-hit game of the season on Friday and the 10th of his career...the backstop finished 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored...his eight multi-hit games are the most by a PCL catcher this season and is tied with Rhylan Thomas for most on the team...Pereda's four-hit game was the first by a Rainiers backstop since Harry Ford went 4-for-4 on May 13, 2025 against Albuquerque.

INF Brock Rodden turned in his fourth three-hit performance Friday night...the switch-hitter finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored...since April 7, he holds a .327 average (18-for-55) with five doubles, a home run, 10 RBI, and eight walks.

INF Carson Taylor extended his hit streak to eight games with a double in the top of the fourth on Friday, the longest streak by any Rainiers hitter this season...he finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI...it's Taylor's longest hitting streak since he recorded a hit in eight-straight games from April 5-20, 2024, with Double-A Reading...Friday night was the first time in his career that Taylor collected at least three hits and four RBI in the same game.

OF Victor Labrada turned in his third-consecutive multi-hit performance Friday night, the first Rainiers hitter to do so this season...he finished 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored...in the series against the Comets, he is batting .500 (8-for-16) with a double, two RBI, a walk, and four runs scored...it's the first time he has recorded two or more hits in three straight games since May 14-16, 2025 with Double-A Arkansas.

C Brian O'Keefe extended his hitting streak to six games with a multi-hit performance on Friday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk, and a run scored...he has recorded a hit in every game he has played this season...since being activated from the Development List on April 14, he holds a .391 average (9-for-23) with four doubles and five RBI.

The Tacoma offense tallied a season-high 18 hits Friday night, the fourth-most by any minor league team in a single game this season...it's the most hits in a single game for the Rainiers since September 13, 2025, where they recorded 19 against Salt Lake.

The Rainiers 5-through-9 hitters combined for 15 hits on Friday...the 15 hits are the most for that group of the lineup since they collected 17 hits on May 9, 2013, in a 25-6 victory at Colorado Springs.

Jhonny Pereda, Victor Labrada, Brock Rodden, and Carson Taylor all had three or more hits Friday...it's the first time four Rainiers hitters recorded three-or-more hits in a game since May 28, 2025, against Salt Lake.

Tacoma's bullpen dominated with a combined 3.2 scoreless innings on Friday night, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five...their 2.21 ERA is the best among all minor league bullpens while allowing the fewest amount of earned runs (24), hits (59), and home runs (1).

INF Colt Emerson extended his team-best on-base streak to twelve games in his first game back in the lineup on Friday night with a walk...the Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) finished the night with an RBI and a walk.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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