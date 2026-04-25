Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/25 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (1-3, 8.27) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.10)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Collected a season-high 18 hits as they pounded out a 10-5 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night...Jhonny Pereda tallied his first four-hit game of the season...Carson Taylor drove in four runs for the fifth time in his career, as he and Brian O'Keefe combined to drive in six of Tacoma's 10 runs from the bottom two spots in the order...Robinson Ortiz, Michael Rucker and Troy Taylor combined to throw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to lock down the victory.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Tacoma used a season-best 18 hits to score a season-high 10 runs on Friday night...of Tacoma's 18 hits, 15 of them came from the 5-through-9 hitters in the lineup, the most for that group of the order since they collected 17 hits on May 9, 2013, in a 25-6 victory at Colorado Springs...Tacoma's eight and nine batters drove in six of the 10 runs, the most the eight and nine hitters have driven in since July 6, 2025, in a 15-2 victory at Salt Lake...Tacoma is the third Triple-A team this season to get at least six RBI from their eight and nine batters in a game.

LABRADA'S LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada tallied three hits in Friday's victory, his third consecutive multi-hit game, extending his overall hitting streak to five games...in his last five games, Labrada has hit 9-for-19 with a double, two RBI and a walk...Labrada is the first Rainiers hitter to tally three-straight, multi-hit games this season, going 7-for-13 in that time...Labrada has reached base in eight of his last nine games (since April 11), sporting a .441 on-base percentage in that span.

PEREDA'S HIT PARADE: C Jhonny Pereda logged his first four-hit game of the season and the 10th of his career on Friday night... it's the third four-hit game by a PCL catcher this season (in game played at catcher) and the first four-hit game by a Rainiers backstop since Harry Ford went 4-for-4 on May 13, 2025, at Albuquerque...Pereda's 19 hits are the most among Triple-A catchers (in games played at catcher)...Pereda tied his career-high with three runs scored on Friday, his sixth consecutive game with a run scored, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season and tied for the ninth-longest streak in the PCL this year.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker tossed a perfect inning on Friday night, his eighth consecutive shutout appearance, tied with LHP Josh Simpson for the longest streak in the PCL...over his last eight outings, Rucker has allowed three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts...Rucker has not allowed a hit since April 8 and hasn't allowed a baserunner since a walk on April 11, retiring the last 13 batters that he's faced.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball on Friday, the fourth time in the last five games they have not allowed a run...the Rainiers bullpen ERA of 2.21 is the best in the minor leagues...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 11 of the 25 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the only minor league bullpen to allow only one home run this season...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 25 games in the last 21 years...it's the best start (by ERA) for a Rainiers bullpen through 25 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.86 ERA and the third-best for a PCL bullpen since 2005.

SIMPSON'S SHUTOUT STRETCH: LHP Josh Simpson logged a scoreless appearance on Thursday, his eighth in a row, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...in that time, Simpson has allowed two hits and four walks while striking out 11...Simpson also has not allowed a hit in his last six appearances, the third-longest streak in the league this year...Simpson has allowed the fewest hits (3) among left-handed PCL relievers this season.

BRIAN'S BACK: After being activated off the Development List on April 14, C Brian O'Keefe has hit the ground running, collecting hits in each of his first six games...O'Keefe has tallied four extra-base hits and five RBI in six games since being activated...O'Keefe's six-game hitting streak is Tacoma's third-longest of the season...since the start of the 2021 season, O'Keefe is tied for the lead with 42 home runs hit in games while playing catcher with Sam Huff, René Pinto and Carlos Peréz.

LET CARSON COOK: INF Carson Taylor went 3-for-4 on Friday, marking his eighth consecutive game with a hit, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season... it's the first time in his career he's collected at least three hits and four RBI in the same game...Taylor also matched his career-high with a pair of doubles, the third time in his career he's hit two doubles in a game...over his eight-game hitting streak, Taylor is hitting .367 (11x30) with three doubles and six RBI...Taylor has gotten it done against lefties, hitting 7-for-19 with a double, home run, with seven of his 11 RBI coming against left-handed pitchers.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 25 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 18 of the 25 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 11 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 9-9 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-7 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener in St. Louis, 3-2 on Friday night...George Kirby earned his fourth win of the season with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball...Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with a home run, his fourth-straight game with an RBI...Andres Muñoz recorded his fourth save of the season in the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.