Late Push Not Enough as Space Cowboys Fall, 5-3, in Both Games of Doubleheader

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-12) dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Round Rock Express (12-14) on Saturday at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Game 1

Round Rock set the tone early, stringing together four hits in the opening inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Aaron Zavala delivered the big swing of the frame, lacing a double to drive in a pair and give the Express the early advantage. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Express added on in the third, plating two more runs to extend the lead to 5-0.

Sugar Land began to chip away in the bottom half. CJ Alexander lined a single to right to start the rally, and Zach Dezenzo followed with a double to deep center field to bring home the Space Cowboys first run of the night.

The momentum carried into the fourth. Cavan Biggio worked a walk to put a runner aboard, and César Salazar delivered the big swing, launching his first home run of the season to cut the deficit to two.

Despite the push, Sugar Land was unable to get any closer, as Round Rock held on to take the opener, 5-2.

Game 2

For the second time in the series, the two clubs needed extra innings to decide a winner. After four scoreless frames, Round Rock broke through in the fifth. A leadoff single sparked the rally, followed by a triple and another base hit to give the Express a 2-0 advantage.

Sugar Land answered in the sixth. Carlos Pérez worked a leadoff walk to set the table, and Collin Price came through with a two-run home run, his third of the season, to even the score at 2-2.

The game remained tied into the eighth, when Round Rock capitalized with two outs, lining a single to left field, bringing home the go-ahead run and giving the Express a 3-2 lead.

The Space Cowboys responded in the bottom half. Jack Winkler and César Salazar each drew walks to load the bases, and Price lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left, tying the game once again at three.

In the ninth inning, Round Rock used a pair of walks, a hit batter and a timely single to plate two runs and reclaim the lead. Sugar Land was unable to answer in the bottom half, falling 5-3.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price had his 11 game on-base streak snapped in game one but went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBI in game two. Since April 5th, Price is hitting 16-for-41 (.390) with five doubles, two home runs, and six RBI.

- This was the Space Cowboys sixth extra inning game of the year. Sugar Land is 3-3 when the game goes to extras this year.

- In LHP Josh Hendrickson first nine innings with the Space Cowboys he has only allowed two runs while striking out six.

- RHP Jason Alexander threw 5.0 frames in game one in which he posted a season-high seven strikeouts.

Sugar Land wraps up the series against Round Rock on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brandon Bielak is scheduled to start for Sugar Land while Round Rock will throw RHP Kyle Funkhouser for a 2:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.