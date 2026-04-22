Tuesday Game Between Sugar Land and Round Rock Postponed

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Tuesday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Round Rock Express has been postponed due to continued rain in the greater Houston area.

The game will be scheduled as part of a doubleheader during the Space Cowboys current homestand against Round Rock. The date for the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday night's game can exchange them for any remaining 2026 Space Cowboys regular-season home game by visiting the Ticket Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours or by contacting the Space Cowboys ticket office over the phone at (281)240-4487 or via email at tickets@slspacecowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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