OKC Comets Game Notes - April 21, 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (10-11) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (10-11)

Game #22 of 150/First Half #22 of 75/Home #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Casey Lawrence (1-2, 3.91) vs. OKC-RHP Ryder Ryan (1-0, 4.96)

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday. The Comets have lost back-to-back games as well as four of the last five games, but have won three consecutive home games and are 6-3 in Oklahoma City.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes hit four home runs and scored in six of eight innings, including two innings of five or more runs, to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 17-4 defeat Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque got the bats going early, producing a five-run first inning that included a three-run homer from Blaine Crim. Oklahoma City got two runs back in the second inning as Jack Suwinski hit a RBI double and was later brought home on a balk. The Isotopes responded with a pair of solo shots in the following two innings as Braxton Fulford went deep in the third and Adael Amador did the same in the fourth to make the score, 7-2. After a James Tibbs III sacrifice fly for OKC in the fifth inning, Albuquerque scored 10 straight runs, including a two-run blast from Sterlin Thompson in the sixth inning followed by a six-run seventh inning. An eighth-inning sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard tallied Comets' final run of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryder Ryan (1-0) makes his fifth start with OKC and third at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...In his last outing April 15 at Albuquerque, he allowed one run on four hits across 4.0 innings while striking out one batter with one HBP...Over his last three starts, Ryan has allowed four runs across 13.1 innings...Although tonight will be his fifth start, entering the 2026 season, only six of Ryan's 346 career appearances had been starts...He spent last season with Triple-A Indianapolis (PIT), going 8-1 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and .222 BAA in 42 appearances (three starts), setting a new career high in both wins and starts...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024). He made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore and previously pitched in the PCL for Round Rock (2021-22) and Tacoma (2023)...He is the older brother of fellow Comets starting pitcher River Ryan (currently on OKC's 7-day IL), and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent...Ryan pitched for the Rainiers in 2023, going 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, .225 BAA and two saves in 48 appearances.

Against the Rainiers: 2026: 0-0 2025: 10-8 All-time: 80-81 At OKC: 50-34

This is the first of two series between the two clubs in 2026, also marking lone six-game series and only series in OKC this season...OKC won four of six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season and split both six-game road series...OKC's 10 wins against Tacoma in 2025 marked its most ever against the Rainiers in a single season as the teams played their most games against one another in a season since they began playing in 1998...Offensively, the Comets hit .295 as a team and were led by Esteury Ruiz (.353 AVG, 24 H, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Ward (.328 AVG, 20 H, 4 HR, 13 RBI)...On the mound, Landon Knack made four starts and finished with a 2-0 record and a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 IP...OKC last lost a series against Tacoma in the 2024 season opener March 29-31, 2-1, and last fell in a six-game series after dropping five of six in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, 2023.

Sunday Scaries: The 17 runs allowed by the Comets Sunday in Albuquerque were the most allowed in a game by Oklahoma City since a 21-4 loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader Aug. 19, 2022 in Sugar Land. The 18 hits by the Isotopes Sunday were the most for an OKC opponent since June 15, 2024 in Sugar Land (19 H)...OKC last lost a game by 13 runs also in Albuquerque June 10, 2025 in a 15-2 defeat...OKC allowed two innings of five or more runs Sunday and has now allowed innings of four-plus runs nine times through 21 games this season, with at least one big inning in four straight games and in seven of the last eight games...Seven of those nine big innings have occurred in the seventh or eighth inning, and between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 21 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by an astounding 66-26 margin, including 32-4 over the six games in Albuquerque...Oklahoma City matched its season-high with four homers allowed Sunday after keeping the ball in the park in each of the prior three games and surrendering just one homer in the previous five games.

Mound Maladies: The Comets have allowed eight or more runs in each of the last four games and in six of the last eight games. Oklahoma City has now given up at least eight runs 10 times within the first 21 games of the season, although all have been across the last 18 games. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 10th time until Game 53 (May 28). In 2024, it was Game 60 (June 6). In 2023, it was Game 61 (June 9)...Since tossing a shutout April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have surrendered 76 runs, 92 hits and 59 walks over the last eight games (68.0 IP), carrying an 8.60 ERA and 2.22 WHIP with more walks than strikeouts (57 K). During that time, the bullpen has given up 47 runs and 43 hits across 30.1 innings. In that same span, 20 of 28 inherited runner have scored...The Comets' 147 runs and 218 hits allowed are both second-most in the Minors. Through 21 games last season, the Comets had allowed a league-low 87 runs and did not reach 147 runs allowed until May 4 in the 33rd game of the season...OKC issued four more walks Sunday and have allowed 25 walks over the last three games. OKC's 129 walks allowed this season are most in the Minors...The combined 7.60 ERA and 2.11 WHIP by Comets relievers this season are highest in Triple-A as are their 90 walks in 92.1 IP...The team has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 16 of 21 games this season, including nine of the last 11. Opponents have recorded an inning of at least four runs in seven of the last eight games...Going back to Saturday's eighth inning, the Comets have allowed 22 runs and 20 hits over the last 9.0 IP, with three innings of five or more runs and five multi-run innings.

Jacked Up: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and scored two runs Sunday as he has recorded a hit and RBI in each of his last four games, going 6-for-14 with six RBI. Since April 10 vs. Round Rock, Suwinski is 12-for-31 (.387) with two doubles, four homers, seven walks and nine RBI in nine games...On Saturday he went deep twice and recorded the third multi-homer game by a Comets player this season.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-4 with a walk and stolen base Sunday, collecting his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season. During the four-game stretch, Fitzgerald is 8-for-19 with two triples and three RBI...He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-54 (.370) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI...Fitzgerald leads the Minors with 35 hits and 24 RBI, while his three triples are tied for most in the PCL. His 52 total bases are second-most in the PCL, trailing only teammate James Tibbs III (58).

Ehr Wolf: Zach Ehrhard picked up a hit, RBI, walk and scored a run Sunday. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-17 with seven RBI...Across his last seven games, Ehrhard is 12-for-28 (.429) with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI...His 24 total hits and 18 total RBI this season are both tied for second-most on the team.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to eight games Sunday, finishing 1-for-5 with a double. During the stretch, Gauthier is 11-for-33 (.333) with three doubles and five RBI...Gauthier has matched his longest hitting streak during his Oklahoma City career, previously hitting in eight straight games Aug. 19-29, 2025. He also is tied for the longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season after James Tibbs III also hit safely in eight straight games to begin the season March 27-April 4.

Getting Offensive: The Comets' offense ranks second in Triple-A in AVG (.289), runs (136) and hits (210). OKC led all Triple-A teams in those categories before being surpassed by Albuquerque Sunday...The Comets' 27 home runs are tied for most in the PCL with El Paso. Nine different players have homered this season, led by nine homers by James Tibbs III, who is tied for the league lead...The Comets went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Sunday after batting .367 (29-for-79) with RISP over the previous seven games.

Around the Horn: The Comets have won three straight series openers entering tonight...Oklahoma City was charged with two errors Sunday and leads the PCL with 24 errors this season. The Comets have six errors over the last three games and 17 over the last nine games, with at least one error in eight of those nine games.







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