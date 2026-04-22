Comets Score Early, Hold off Tacoma

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs in the first inning and used a trio of clutch double plays to hold the Tacoma Rainiers on the way to a 5-4 victory Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (11-11) began the series with a four-run first inning as all three of its hits in the frame went for extra bases. James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski hit consecutive RBI doubles while Austin Gauthier doubled the lead with a two-out, two-run homer. Tacoma (10-12) got a run back in the second inning before Gauthier connected on a RBI single in the third inning that increased the Comets' lead to 5-1. Tacoma added two runs in the fourth inning and plated a run in the eighth inning to trim OKC's lead to one run. The Rainiers went on to load the bases in the eighth inning before the Comets turned an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to preserve the lead. Oklahoma City pitcher Keynan Middleton earned his first save of the season, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to secure the OKC win.

Of Note: -The Comets won a fourth consecutive home game as well as a fourth straight series opener as they took a 1-0 lead in their six-game series against the Rainiers...The Comets ended their two-game losing skid with the victory as they improved their record at home to 7-3.

-Austin Gauthier hit his second home run of the season and first home run at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark of 2026 as he went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Gauthier extended his hitting streak to nine games for the longest hitting streak by a Comets hitter this season. During the stretch, Gauthier is hitting 13-for-37 with three doubles, a homer and eight RBI. Gauthier surpassed his longest hitting streak during his Oklahoma City career, previously hitting in eight straight games Aug. 19-29, 2025.

-Jack Suwinski went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two walks as he has recorded a hit and RBI in each of his last five games, going 7-for-16 with seven RBI. Since April 10 vs. Round Rock, Suwinski is 13-for-33 with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBI in 10 games.

-James Tibbs III went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and scored two runs. He has hit safely in four of his last five games, collecting five total hits, including three for extra bases, with five RBI.

-Oklahoma City turned three double plays, including inning-enders in the third and eighth innings. The Comets pace the PCL with 27 double plays this season...On the other hand, the Comets hit into a season-high three double plays.

-Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment as he pitched with OKC for the first time this season after opening his rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario. He retired all three batters he faced in the sixth inning with two strikeouts. He threw 13 pitches (eight strikes). Stewart opened the season on the 15-day injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers as he is recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Rainiers at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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