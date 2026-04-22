Tacoma's Comeback Effort Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Comets

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-12) dropped the series opener to the Oklahoma City Comets (11-11) by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ryan Bliss, Carson Taylor, and Jhonny Pereda all logged multi-hit games for Tacoma, combining to go 6-for-13 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. The Rainiers bullpen was lights out again, keeping the Comets' offense off the board over 3.0 innings of work, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two.

Oklahoma City got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the inning with a walk and came around to score two batters later when James Tibbs III smacked a double into the right field corner, making it 1-0 Comets. Jack Suwinski replaced Tibbs at second with a double of his own off the wall in right field. Tibbs scored without a throw, extending the Oklahoma City lead to two. After Noah Miller bounced out to third, Austin Gauthier (2) crushed a 3-2 pitch into the Oklahoma City bullpen for a two-run home run, making it 4-0 Comets.

Tacoma got on the board in the top of the second. With one out, Jhonny Pereda punched a ground ball up the middle for a single. Victor Labrada replaced the Rainiers' backstop when he popped into a fielder's choice. He stole second shortly after and Brian O'Keefe brought him around to score with a line-drive single into right field, making it 4-1.

Oklahoma City got the run back in the bottom of the third. Tibbs crushed his second double of the day into deep left field to lead off the inning. Suwinski walked to put runners on first and second. Then, Tibbs advanced to third when Miller grounded into a double play. With two outs, Gauthier brought Tibbs home from third when he smoked a single into center field. His second hit of the contest made it 5-1 Comets.

Tacoma cut into the Oklahoma City lead in the top of the fourth. Carson Taylor demolished a leadoff double off the wall in left field and moved up to third when Pereda lined his second single of the contest into right field. Labrada made it three-straight hits for the Rainiers with a double of his own, pushing Pereda over to third and bringing Taylor into score, making 5-2. O'Keefe worked a walk to load the bases and Pereda scored when Alejo Lopez grounded into a double play, cutting the Tacoma deficit to two, 5-3.

Tacoma brought the game within a run in the top of the eighth. Brock Rodden worked a leadoff walk to start the Tacoma offense and moved up to third on a Brennen Davis single. Then, Taylor smoked a line drive into center field for his second hit of the game. Rodden trotted home from third to cut the Tacoma deficit to one, 5-4.

Needing one run to stay alive in the series opener, Tacoma made hard contact but failed to get a base runner in the ninth inning, dropping game one by a score of 5-4.

The Rainiers look to even the season series in game two of the six-game set tomorrow night. RHP pitcher Dane Dunning will get the ball for Tacoma and Oklahoma City will send RHP Christian Romero to the bump. First pitch is set at 4:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Jhonny Pereda logged his sixth multi-hit performance of the season on Tuesday night...the backstop finished 2-for-4 with a run scored...he is the only PCL catcher to record six multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher).

The Tacoma bullpen dominated again in the series opener, turning in 3.0 scoreless innings on Tuesday...the bullpen leads the minor leagues with a 2.30 ERA and are tied for the fewest earned runs allowed (22) and home runs allowed (1).

RHP Gunner Mayer tossed his fifth-consecutive scoreless appearance Tuesday night, allowing one hit and striking out two over 1.0 innings of work...it's the first time in the California native's career not allowing a run over five straight appearances...since he was promoted to Triple-A on March 31, he has the second most strikeouts (12) among all Triple-A relievers without a run allowed over that span.

INF Carson Taylor extended his hitting streak to five games with a multi-hit performance in the series opener...he finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored...his five-game hit streak is the longest active streak by any Rainiers batter and tied for second-longest on the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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