Tacoma Falls 1-0 to Sacramento in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-11) dropped the series finale to the Sacramento River Cats (11-8) by a score of 1-0 in a pitcher's duel on Sunday afternoon. The Tacoma bullpen logged 4.0 hitless innings of work, allowing only one baserunner while striking out two River Cats. Rhylan Thomas recorded his eighth multi-hit game, the most by any Rainiers hitter this season.

Sacramento scored the game's lone run in the second inning. Buddy Kennedy smacked a double down the left field line to lead off the inning and moved up to third when Victor Bericoto beat out an infield single. Grant McCray grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning. Kennedy trotted home to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead, scoring the only run of the game.

Sacramento's bullpen kept Tacoma off the scoreboard, allowing eight baserunners on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

On the Tacoma side, Jhonathan Díaz turned in a strong start, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball. The southpaw allowed four hits with no walks, while tying his season-high with seven strikeouts. Domingo Gonzalez got the ball in the sixth inning for the Rainiers, working a perfect frame with a strikeout. Troy Taylor retired the side in order in the seventh inning and Robinson Ortiz did the same in the eighth. Josh Simpson worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to keep the River Cats off the board.

Tacoma entered the bottom of the ninth inning needing one run to push the games to extras. Carson Taylor singled with two outs, representing the tying run, but the Rainiers failed to score as they fell in the finale, 1-0.

Tacoma will travel to Oklahoma City to start a six-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 4:35 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Tacoma bullpen combined for 4.0 hitless innings on Sunday afternoon, allowing only one baserunner while striking out two...the Rainiers bullpen is tied for the lowest ERA in the minor leagues at 2.39, while also leading Triple-A bullpens with 22 earned runs allowed, and one home run given up.

RHP Domingo Gonzalez threw a perfect sixth inning for Tacoma with a strikeout...Gonzalez has not allowed a run in six of his seven appearances this season and has retired the last seven batters he's faced, dating back to April 11.

LHP Josh Simpson spun his fourth-straight hitless appearance on Sunday afternoon, tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL...the southpaw allowed one walk across 1.0 IP while striking out one...since his hitless streak started on April 9, Simpson is tied for the most IP (5.0) and is tied for the second most strikeouts (5) among all Triple-A relievers who have not allowed a hit during this timeframe.

INF Rhylan Thomas logged his second-straight, multi-hit performance on Sunday, his eighth of the season...Thomas finished the afternoon 2-for-4...his eight multi-hit games are the most by any Rainiers hitter this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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