Johnson, Biggers Power Tenth Inning Surge as Space Cowboys Win Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-8) closed out their series against the Salt Lake Bees (8-13) in dramatic fashion on Sunday, earning a 7-4 extra-innings win to finish the set with a 3-3 split at The Ballpark at America First Square. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Sugar Land struck first as James Nelson worked a leadoff walk before Carlos Pérez followed with an RBI single after a groundout moved Nelson into scoring position. Collin Price then added to the early offense, launching his second home run of the season in the second inning to give the Space Cowboys a 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake responded in the third, stringing together a walk and a single before Jeimer Candelario drove in a run with an RBI single to right field.

Sugar Land answered in the fifth when Jax Biggers reached on a single. With a runner on third after a Salt Lake error, CJ Alexander delivered his second double of the season, driving in Biggers to make it 3-1 Space Cowboys.

The offense kept rolling in the seventh inning, as two walks and a single set the stage for Price, who came through once again, delivering an RBI to bring home the fourth run of the game for Sugar Land.

The Bees rallied late in the eighth, scoring once on a groundout before Donovan Walton tied the game with a two-run home run to force extra innings.

In the 10th, Sugar Land put up a crooked number. Daniel Johnson ripped his first hit of the season, a go-ahead double to bring home Cavan Biggio. Riley Unroe then moved Johnson to third on a deep flyout, and Biggers delivered an infield single for an RBI before aggressive baserunning and defensive miscues allowed him to come all the way around, capping a three-run frame and giving Sugar Land a 7-4 lead.

Salt Lake was unable to respond in the bottom half, as RHP Roddery Muñoz (S, 1) fired a scoreless frame to closed out the win to secure the series split.

NOTABLE:

- Daniel Johnson recorded his first hit with the Space Cowboys in a big way, delivering the go-ahead double in the 10th inning to give Sugar Land the lead. Johnson was signed as a minor league free agent on Sunday.

- RHP Alimber Santa continues his dominant stretch, owning the longest active hitless streak in the Pacific Coast League at seven straight appearances. He hasn't allowed a hit since April 1st.

- Collin Price kept his hot stretch at the plate alive, extending his on-base streak to nine consecutive games. He went 7-for-19 (.368) in the series against Salt Lake with a double, a home run, and 11 total bases.

Sugar Land heads back home to Constellation Field, where they'll take on the Round Rock Express in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 pm CT. Sugar Land has not announced a starting pitcher while Round Rock will hand the ball to RHP Josh Stephan to open up the series. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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