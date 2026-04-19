OKC Comets Game Notes - April 19, 2025

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (10-10) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (11-9)

Game #21 of 150/First Half #21 of 75/Road #12 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (1-2, 2.01) vs. ABQ-LHP Sean Sullivan (0-1, 2.45)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 2:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes seeking a series split at 2:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...Albuquerque took a 3-2 series lead with a win last night and the Comets have lost three of the last four games...OKC is 4-7 on the road and has won just two of the last seven road games.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes staged another big inning late in the game and defeated the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-6, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Isotopes rallied for five runs. Each of the first six batters of the inning reached base to tie the game before a two-out error allowed the go-ahead run to score. A wild pitch tacked on another run to make it 8-6. The Comets put the first two batters of the ninth inning on base, but were unable to score. The Comets took a 3-1 lead in the third inning with a two-run double from Zach Ehrhard and a run-scoring single from James Tibbs III one batter later. After Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the third, Jack Suwinski gave the Comets the lead back in the fourth inning with an opposite field solo homer. Ehrhard notched a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Suwinksi went deep again in the seventh inning to push the lead to 6-3.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (1-2) is set to make his team-leading fifth start with OKC and his third against Albuquerque...Irvin earned his first win of the season in his last start Tuesday in the current series opener, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. It marked Irvin's second quality start of the season...Irvin enters today ranked second in the PCL in ERA (2.01) and has allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts (17.1 IP)...The lefty was named Oklahoma City's Opening Day starter March 27 vs. Albuquerque...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2025)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 4-4 2025: 10-8 All-time: 168-139 At ABQ: 76-76

This is the second series between the two clubs in 2026 and first six-game series...After falling on Opening Day, Oklahoma City won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series win March 27-29 in OKC. The Comets were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.385 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and James Tibbs III (.615 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)...This marks one of two trips the Comets will make to Isotopes Park during the first half of the season (May 12-17)...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...Since 2022, OKC is 26-15 over the last 41 games at Isotopes Park, going 5-0-1 in series. That includes an 18-8 record across the last three seasons. The Comets need to win today to avoid their first series loss in Albuquerque since May 20-25, 2021.

We Remember: The Oklahoma City Comets honor those who were killed and those who survived the Oklahoma City bombing 31 years ago today. We will never forget the 168 killed and how our community was changed forever.

Jacked Up: Jack Suwinski recorded his first multi-homer game of the season and the third of the year by a Comet with solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings Saturday. It was Suwinski's 10th career multi-homer game and first since June 13, 2023 with Pittsburgh at Chicago (NL)...James Tibbs III recorded both of OKC's other multi-homer games this season with a three-homer game April 4 in Las Vegas and a two-homer game March 29 against Albuquerque in OKC...Suwinski has bashed four homers over his last eight games, batting .370 (10-for-27) during that stretch.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a triple, notching his fifth multi-hit effort in the last seven games (11-for-34). He also tripled for the second straight game, tying for the Pacific Coast League lead with three triples on the season...He leads the Comets with 12 multi-hit games in 2026 and his 33 hits and 24 RBI lead all players across the Minors to begin the season, while his 50 total bases are second-most in the league and third overall in MiLB.

The Witching Hours: The Comets have lost three of the last four games in the series, with the Isotopes scoring the winning run(s) in the eighth inning in each game...Last night the Comets lost for the fourth time already this season in a game they led by at least three runs, including for the second time in three games...Of OKC's 10 losses this year, half have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings...Including yesterday, of the seven times OKC has allowed an inning of four-plus runs, six of them have occurred in the seventh or eighth inning, including in four of five games this series and in each of the last three games...Between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 20 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by an astounding 60-25 margin, including 26-3 this series. During the current series, between the seventh and ninth innings (12 innings of offense for ABQ), the Isotopes have scored 26 runs on 18 hits, batting .321 (18-for-56) while also drawing an alarming 24 walks...OKC has allowed the most eighth-inning runs (28) among all teams in the Minors, including 11 over the last four games.

Getting Offensive: The Comets offense leads all of Triple-A with a .290 AVG, .385 OBP, 132 runs scored and 201 hits through 20 games...OKC's 69 extra-base hits lead the PCL and the team's 27 home runs are most in the league...The Comets are batting .367 (29-for-79) with RISP over the last seven games.

Ehr Wolf: Zach Ehrhard drove in at least three runs for the third time this series last night, finishing with a double and three RBI. Across his last five starts, Ehrhard is 11-for-24 with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBI...Overall this season, he is batting .333 with eight extra-base hits and 17 RBI in 17 games.

Mound Maladies: Last night marked the third straight game and fifth time in the last seven games that the Comets allowed eight or more runs by an opponent. OKC has now given up at least eight runs nine times within the first 20 games of the season, although all have been across the last 17 games. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the ninth time until Game 50 (May 24). In 2024, it was Game 56 (June 1). In 2023, it was Game 58 (June 6)...Since tossing a shutout April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have surrendered 59 runs, 74 hits and 55 walks over the last seven games (60.0 IP). During that time, the bullpen has given up 37 runs and 34 hits across 26.1 innings. In that same span, 19 of 26 inherited runner have scored...The Comets' 130 runs and 200 hits allowed are both second-most in the Minors. OKC issued nine more walks last night and have allowed 21 walks over the last two games. OKC's 125 walks allowed this season are most in the Minors...The combined 7.13 ERA and 2.07 WHIP by Comets relievers this season are highest in Triple-A as are their 87 walks in 88.1 IP...The team has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 15 of 20 games this season, including eight of the last 10. Opponents have recorded an inning of at least four runs in six of the last seven games.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to seven games last night with a single. During the stretch, Gauthier is hitting 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles and five RBI...Noah Miller's league-best 19-game on-base streak came to an end last night...Regardless of today's result, the Comets will complete its sixth straight road series without a win going back to last season (0-2-3 over the previous five road series). The team is 8-15 over the last 23 road games going back to 2025...OKC was charged with its league-leading 22nd error of the season Saturday and have been hit with nine errors through the first five games of the current series. The team has committed at least one error in seven of the last eight games (15 total)...The Comets have not allowed a home run in a season-high three consecutive games and have allowed just one home run over the five games in Albuquerque this week...OKC is 2-4 in day games this season, including 1-4 in the last five.







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