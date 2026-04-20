Round Rock Splits Doubleheader with El Paso on Sunday Afternoon

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 1:

Saturday night's game between the Round Rock Express and El Paso Chihuahuas at Dell Diamond has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rain and hail. El Paso and Round Rock were tied, 1-1, as the game was heading to the top of the third.

In the first inning, El Paso 1B Pablo Reyes drove in RF Jase Bowen with a single to left. In the bottom of the second, RF Aaron Zavala led off with a single and later scored on CF Alejandro Osuna's base hit through the left side. At the end of the second inning, the contest was suspended due to heavy rain.

The suspended game was moved to 12:05 p.m. on Sunday before the originally scheduled April 19th game against the Chihuahuas.

When play was resumed, Bowen led off with a home run to regain the one-run edge for El Paso.

The Chihuahuas extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. With two runners on, 3B Jose Miranda hit a home run to give El Paso a 5-1 advantage.

The Express responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. 1B Jonah Bride singled, and SS Richie Martin doubled to put runners in scoring position with two outs. Bride scored from third on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to three.

RHP Ethan Routzahn tossed a scoreless ninth inning to help El Paso take the first game of the doubleheader, 5-2.

GAME 2

WP: LHP Robby Ahlstrom (1-0, 3.27) FIRST PITCH: 2:46 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 5,538

LP: RHP Justin Yeager (1-3, 8.59) GAME TIME: 2:06

TEMPERATURE: 69 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Cam Cauley 2 6 0 0 1-2 362 feet / 104.4 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 2:

The E-train jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first. RF Alejandro Osuna reached on a single and advanced to second on a putout. With two outs, 1B Jonah Bride drove in Osuna from second on an RBI single to put Round Rock ahead 1-0.

El Paso got on the board in the top of the fourth. 1B Marcos Castañon reached a fielder's choice and advanced on LF Nate Mondou's single. RF Nick Schnell drove in Mondou from second with an RBI single to even the score at one.

Round Rock broke the tie with a trio of runs in the bottom of the sixth. SS Cam Cauley belted his second homer of the year to give the Express a one-run lead. 3B Tyler Wade followed with a single and then stole second and third. DH Cooper Johnson worked a walk to set up runners on the corners for Osuna. Osuna knocked in Wade on an RBI single to give the E-Train a two-run advantage. The Express loaded the bases for 2B Justin Foscue, who knocked in Johnson with a sacrifice fly to give Round Rock the 4-1 lead.

LHP Robby Ahlstrom and RHP Ryan Brasier combined to toss two scoreless innings while only allowing one hit and securing the first series win for the E-Train on the campaign.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: 1B Jonah Bride ranks second in the PCL in hitting with two strikes (Min. 30 PA). Bride has 16 hits, three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and five walks in at-bats with two strikes. 2B Justin Foscue ranks sixth in the category, hitting .257 with nine hits and three RBIs.

BRIDE'S BALLING: INF Jonah Bride finished the week batting .438 (7-16) with four RBIs, two doubles, a homer and walking five times. Bride led the PCL this week in OBP (.571), OPS (1.321), while also ranking fourth in AVG. (.438), tied for fifth in hits (7) and walks (5).

TREY DAY: RHP Trey Supak recorded his longest outing of the season, tossing 5.0 innings as the starting pitcher in the series finale. Supak allowed five hits and one earned run. The lone run came in the top of the fourth along with three of El Paso's hits. The right-hander leads the Express in total batters faced (88) and innings pitched (19.1).

STASIO STEPS IN: Round Rock RHP Cole Stasio made his Triple-A debut on Sunday afternoon in the resumption of Saturday's game. Stasio threw 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He entered in the fifth and retired the side in order on 18 pitches. In the sixth, Stasio struck out the first two batters with six consecutive strikes. The Chihuahuas tallied a double and a walk, but Stasio got out of the inning on a C Colton Vincent flyout.

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: The Express claimed its first series of the season, taking four out of six games over the Chihuahuas, despite being outscored 32-40.

MARTIN'S MARATHON: INF Richie Martin led the PCL this week in doubles (4). In four games against El Paso, Martin went 5-for-16 with a home run and four RBIs while slashing .313/.313/.750/1.063 during the series. Martin's home run on Thursday night provided a key insurance run to help the Express secure a 10-9 victory over the Chihuahuas.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, April 21 at Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Constellation Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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