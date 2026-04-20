Bees Fall in Extras in Series Finale, Split Home Set with Space Cowboys

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - A thrilling series finale went in favor of the visiting Sugar Land Space Cowboys as the Bees dropped Sunday's game 7-4 in 10 innings. As a result, the two squads split the six-game set at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Sugar Land 7, Salt Lake 4 (Final/10 inn.) WP: Alimber Santa (2-0)

LP: Hunter Strickland (0-2)

SV: Roddery Muñoz

Key Performers Donovan Walton: 1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI Omar Martinez: 3-4, 2 R, HBP Jeimer Candelario: 2-4, RBI Jose Siri: 2-5, R, K

Sugar Land struck first with a two-out RBI single in the opening top half. Colin Price added his second homer of the year, a second-inning solo shot, to double the lead to 2-0 Space Cowboys.

The first two Bees reached to begin the third. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners for Jeimer Candelario. The infielder cashed in, driving home his first run of the season and cut the deficit in half. A walk would load the bases forcing Sugar Land to make a pitching change.

Back-to-back strikeouts left all three Bees stranded on the bags.

Meanwhile, starter George Klassen worked through the next two frames nearly unblemished, allowing an unearned run to cross in the fifth. The second highest right-handed Angels prospect exited in the sixth after allowing a single and walking one. Houston Harding entered to put out the fire, and despite loading the bases, the southpaw struck out two and snuffed the threat.

Salt Lake had a great opportunity to tie the contest in the bottom half, getting runners to second and third. A groundout put an end to the chance, and left the sixth and seventh Bees on base.

The visitors added to their advantage in the seventh on Collin Price's second RBI of the day, a single to left. Once again, Salt Lake threatened to score, but consecutive flyouts squashed the chance.

Sugar Land failed to score insurance in the eighth, following a leadoff double to start the frame.

That proved costly as Salt Lake knotted the score in the bottom half. Smart, aggressive

baserunning by Jose Siri brought home one to make it 4-2. Omar Martinez singled in his third hit of the game ahead of pinch-hitter Donovan Walton. That decision paid off, as Walton launched a game-tying, two-out, two-run blast to even things up after eight complete.

Hunter Strickland threw a perfect ninth, while Alimber Santa did the same for Sugar Land, forcing extras for the second time this week in Daybreak.

Sugar Land rallied for three runs in the extra stanza, using two hits and two Salt Lake errors to grab a big lead at 7-4. The hosts loaded the bases with two outs, to bring up the eighth-inning hero in Walton. The third baseman hit a slow roller to second, putting the bow on the ballgame for the visitors and securing the series split, the second straight result at home.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake goes to 1-1 in extra innings in 2026 as Sunday marked the first time Salt Lake has played extra inning games multiple times in the same series since August 22 & 24 in 2023 against Round Rock. Both of those were 12 inning games.

- Omar Martinez notched a three-hit day in the series finale, his first multi-hit ledger of the 2026 campaign. The last time the catcher collected three or more hits was on May 13, 2025 for High-A Hudson Valley (Yankees). Martinez also scored twice today, the first in his Salt Lake tenure and first since a two-run day in game two of a August 6, 2025 doubleheader for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

- George Klassen has pitched into the fifth inning in all three of his career Triple-A starts.

Today, the right-hander tossed into the sixth, went five innings and struck out two.

- Jared Southard pitched a scoreless eighth inning today. He now has a 4.0 IP shutout streak that spans across his last three outings, the longest active high by a current Salt Lake pitcher.

- Jose Siri collected a two-hit day with a run scored; it is his first in his last six games played.

- Donovan Walton entered in the eighth inning and launched a pinch-hit, game-tying, two-out, two-run homer over the wall in right center field. It was the first pinch hit home run for Salt Lake since September 7, 2025 coming from Tucker Flint in the bottom of the eighth. Salt Lake is now 2-for-2 with three RBI in pinch-hitting situations in 2026, joining Trey Mancini's RBI single on March 31 vs. Sacramento. All three of Walton's home runs this season have come off right-handed hitters and in situations in which the Bees have trailed at that point in the game.

- Niko Kavadas extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk in the sixth inning.

That streak is the longest active stretch on the team and only trails Christian Moore's 15-game on-base streak that ended today.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will hit the road and travel to Las Vegas for the second time this season for a six-game set with the Aviators beginning Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. MDT at Las Vegas Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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