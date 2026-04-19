Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/19 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium- Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (1-2, 11.12) vs. Sacramento LHP Sam Hentges - MLR (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Clinched the series victory over Sacramento with a 6-4 victory on Saturday night, hitting a season-high four home runs...Rhylan Thomas got Tacoma on the board with a leadoff home run, Tacoma's first of the season...Sacramento took a 3-1 lead after the top of the second inning, but Jakson Reetz gave Tacoma the lead back with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second...the River Cats tied the game at four in the fourth inning, but the Rainiers took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning with solo home runs from Colt Emerson and Will Wilson...Gabe Mosser, Michael Rucker and Alex Hoppe allowed just one run over 7.1 innings to secure the win.

BROUGHT THE BOOM: The Rainiers hit a season-high four home runs in Saturday's victory...the last time Tacoma hit four long balls was July 27, 2025, at Round Rock in a 17-12 victory...the last time it happened at Cheney Stadium came just a week earlier on July 20, 2025, against Albuquerque...the Rainiers scored all six of their runs off home runs on Saturday, the third time this season all of the Rainiers runs in a game were produced from home runs (also: April 2, 4)...the Rainiers have scored 82 runs this season, 30 of which have been accounted for via the team's 19 home runs (38%)...13 of Tacoma's 19 homers have been solo home runs, the second-most in the PCL.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 5.1 innings of one-run baseball on Saturday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.51, the lowest in Triple-A and the second-lowest in the minor leagues (Dayton, 2.42)...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in the circuit and one of five minor league bullpens to allow one-or-fewer home runs...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 20 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers...it's the best start for a Rainiers bullpen through 20 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.78 ERA.

RHYLAN LET IT RIP: OF Rhylan Thomas clubbed the first career leadoff home run on Saturday...Saturday's game was the third time in Thomas' career that he tallied multiple extra-base hits, most recently doing so on May 9, 2025, against Sacramento (2 2B)...Thomas' 22 hits are tied for the fourth-most by a PCL left-handed hitter this season and his eight hits to lead off an inning are the second-most in the league, trailing only Sacramento's Drew Gilbert (10 hits).

A TALE OF TWO SERIES: The Rainiers have flipped the script after a low-scoring series in Sugar Land...last week against the Space Cowboys, Tacoma hit .177 with 34 hits and 11 runs scored...this week against Sacramento, the Rainiers have hit .307 with 43 hits and 30 runs scored after five games...Tacoma's team OBP, SLG and OPS in Sugar Land were .283, .271 and .554, respectively, compared to .393, .507 and .900 this week against Sacramento...the Rainiers have surpassed the number of extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, two home runs) they had last week already this week (10 doubles, six home runs), in 63 fewer plate appearances (226 PA at SUG, 163 vs SAC).

ROTH'S ROCKING: RHP Houston Roth has been locked in to start the season, throwing 8.1 innings of hitless baseball, the second-most in the minor leagues without allowing a hit...Roth has done it in bulk relief, with three of his four outings lasting at least 2.0 innings...Roth's 13 strikeouts are the most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to give up a hit this season.

LIGHTNING ROD(DEN): INF Brock Rodden tallied three hits and three RBI in game two on Thursday, matching season-highs for the second time this week...in his last 11 games, Rodden is hitting .405 (15x37) with five doubles and 10 RBI...Rodden is tied for the lead in the minor leagues with nine doubles this season, as well as tied for ninth in Triple-A with 10 extra-base hits...Rodden is also tied for fourth in the PCL in BABIP (batting average on balls in play) at .440 (per FanGraphs).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 20 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 14 of the 20 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), nine of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 8-6 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-5 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over Texas Saturday afternoon...George Kirby tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball en route to his third victory of the season...J.P. Crawford, Dominic Canzone, and Cole Young led the offense, combining to go 7-for-12 with three doubles, four RBI, one walk, and three runs scored.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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