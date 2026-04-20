SAC Postgame Notes 4.19 at Tacoma

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (11-8) 1 @ Tacoma (10-11) 0

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 1-0, snapping their four-game losing streak...was their first 1-0 victory since May 4, 2024 vs. TAC...four hits marked their fewest in a win this season...Sac won two games last season with four-or-fewer hits: April 26 @ ELP (3 hits) and May 2 vs. RNO (2 hits)...also their third shutout of the season...2:24 was the shortest 9-inning game this season by one minute (2:25 yesterday, April 18).

The River Cats have not had multiple double plays in a game yet this season, through April 19 last year, they had already had four multi-DP games...every other PCL team has at least two multi-double play games...Sac ranks last in the PCL in total double plays.

Sam Hentges was the opener on MLB rehab...pitched 1.0 inning; his third perfect inning in as many appearances this season...struck out one batter.

Wilkin Ramos earned his second win of the season...allowed one hit and fanned two batters in 2.0 innings of work.

Buddy Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two doubles, his first multi-extra-base-hit game of the season and fifth multi-hit game...he had four extra-base-hit games last season, three of those being a pair of doubles...he is batting .323 (10-for-31) with two doubles, two RBI, one walk and a .751 OPS over his last eight games since April 7.

Grant McCray (1-for-3) has reached base safely in all 17 games, tied for the longest streak in the PCL as Michael Stefanic (LV) and Chad Stevens (ABQ) both reached safely today (all three have 17-game on-base streak).

Victor Bericoto went 1-for-3...he is batting .294 (5-for-17) with one RBI and a .588 OPS over his last five games.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Tacoma bullpen combined for 4.0 hitless innings on Sunday afternoon, allowing only one baserunner while striking out two...the Rainiers bullpen is tied for the lowest ERA in the minor leagues at 2.39, while also leading Triple-A bullpens with 22 earned runs allowed, and one home run given up.

RHP Domingo Gonzalez threw a perfect sixth inning for Tacoma with a strikeout...Gonzalez has not allowed a run in six of his seven appearances this season and has retired the last seven batters he's faced, dating back to April 11.

LHP Josh Simpson spun his fourth-straight hitless appearance on Sunday afternoon, tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL...the southpaw allowed one walk across 1.0 IP while striking out one...since his hitless streak started on April 9, Simpson is tied for the most IP (5.0) and is tied for the second most strikeouts (5) among all Triple-A relievers who have not allowed a hit during this timeframe.

INF Rhylan Thomas logged his second-straight, multi-hit performance on Sunday, his eighth of the season...Thomas finished the afternoon 2-for-4...his eight multi-hit games are the most by any Rainiers hitter this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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