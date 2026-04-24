SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.23 vs. ABQ

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Albuquerque (13-10) 10 at Sacramento (12-9) 12

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game 12-10 after initially being down 0-6...22 combined runs is the most in a River Cats game since their 17-9 victory vs. Round Rock on September 18, 2025...all nine River Cats batters hit safely for the first time this season.

Sacramento recorded two double plays, their first game this season with multiple double plays...they were the last team in the Triple-A league to accomplish this...every other Triple-A team has at least two multi-double play games.

Carson Seymour was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed six runs on four hits (1 HR) with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings...1.2 was his shortest outing since August 26, 2023 with Double-A Richmond...he allowed six-plus runs in two starts last season.

Wilkin Ramos earned his third win of the season...threw 2.0 hitless innings, allowing one walk and fanning one batter...he is one of six PCL pitchers to have three-or-more wins this season.

Osleivis Basabe (2-for-4) recorded the River Cats' first grand slam of the season in the third inning...was also the first since Logan Porter knocked one on August 5, 2025...also hit a two-run ground-rule double in the seventh, giving him six total RBI...marked the first time a River Cat batted in six-or-more runners since September 18, 2025 when Basabe batted in eight with a grand slam, two-run single and two-run double...was his second multi-hit game.

Buddy Kennedy went 3-for-4 with a triple, his first since April 19, 2025...marked his third-consecutive multi-hit game, his first time doing so since September 3-10, 2025 when he had six-consecutive multi-hit games...was also his second three-plus-hit game of the season...he is batting .385 (15-for-39) with two doubles, one triple, two RBI, two walks and a .916 OPS over his last 10 games since April 7.

Nate Furman (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active hitting streak on the team...he is batting .367 (11-for-30) with three doubles, two RBI, three walks and a .908 OPS in that time...he has reached base safely in every outing this season, 18-straight, tied for the second-longest streak in the PCL.

Jesús Rodríguez went 1-for-5...marked the fifth hit on his birthday in his career...Rodríguez had a three-hit night on his birthday in 2024 (3 singles) with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades.

Thomas Gavello went 2-for-3 with a double, snapping his 0-for-12 streak...was his first double of the season and first since September 13...also his second multi-hit game of the season (also, April 1 at Salt Lake).

Turner Hill went 3-for-4, his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level.

ISOTOPES NOTES

The Albuquerque Isotopes dropped tonight's game 10-12, their first loss since April 17 vs. Oklahoma City...marked their third game this season in which both teams have scored double digit runs.

Gabriel Hughes was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed eight runs on eight hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings...2.1 innings was the shortest outing of his career...was the third time in his career allowing eight-or-more runs, and first since May 2, 2023.

Carson Palmquist was dealt his first loss of the year...allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work.

Adael Amador (2-for-5) recorded his second homer of the year, a 419-foot, two-run shot in the second to put Albuquerque on the board first...was the Topes' seventh-longest homer of the year...was his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Zac Veen went 2-for-4, his fourth multi-hit game of the season...recorded his second home run in as many nights, a two-run shot to tie the game 9-9 in the fifth inning...he is batting .333 (6-for-18) with one double, two home runs, nine RBI, four walks, a .722 slugging percentage and a 1.157 OPS in his last five games, since April 17.

Vimael Machín went 2-for-3...he has hit safely in nine-straight games...is batting .472 with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks, a .778 slugging percentage and a 1.336 OPS in that time...he leads the PCL in batting average (.390)...also ranked first in the PCL in OBP (.500) and OPS (1.127) and is fourth in slugging (.627).

Cole Carrigg (1-for-3) has reached base safely in 15-straight games...he is batting .308 (20-for-65) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, 15 RBI, five walks and an .837 OPS in that time...ranks first in the PCL and 3rd in Triple-A in stolen bases (12)...also ranks T-1st in triples (3) in the PCL...he was ejected in the 8th inning by first base umpire Joe Belangia.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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