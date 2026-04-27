SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.26 vs. ABQ

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: ALBUQUERQUE (15-12) 8 AT SACRAMENTO (14-11) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped today's game, 6-8, settling for a tie on the series with Albuquerque...was their first loss on a Sunday this season, they are now 3-1 on Sundays...are also now 3-3 in day games...the Cats are now 2-1-2 in series play this season.

Sam Hentges was the opener of Sacramento's bullpen game today but did not factor into the decision...threw a six-pitch, hitless first inning, fanning one batter...marked his fifth hitless inning this season.

Dylan Smith was dealt the loss, his first of the season...allowed three runs on three hits, with two walks and one strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.

Bryce Eldridge went 3-for-5 including his third home run of the season, a two-run blast in the ninth, tying him with Thomas Gavello for most on the team...was his third three-plus-hit game and ninth multi-hit game of the season, tied with Rodríguez for most on the team...he is batting .360 (18-for-50) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, eight walks and a .978 OPS in 13 games at home so far this season.

Victor Bericoto went 2-for-4 with a double, his first extra-base hit since a home run on April 8...marked his seventh multi-hit game...he has hit safely in 10-straight games, leading the team and one game short of the River Cats season-high (Brennan. 11-game hitting streak)...he is batting .389 (14-for-36) with five RBI and a .760 OPS in that span.

Nate Furman (1-for-5) has reached base in 22-straight games, the longest streak in the PCL and second-longest in Triple-A...JJ Bleday holds the Triple-A record with 23, however was recalled to Cincinnati yesterday, clearing the way for Furman.

Jesús Rodríguez went 3-for-5 his third three-hit game of the season...is tied for team-lead with his ninth multi-hit game...has reached base safely in every game this season, 19-straight, tied for third-longest in the PCL...he is batting .411 (23-for-56) with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, nine walks, a .571 slugging percentage and a 1.056 OPS in his last 15 games.

Turner Hill went 2-for-4, his fourth multi-hit game this season at the Triple-A level...he is batting .321 (9-for-28) with two doubles, five RBI, one walks and a .738 OPS in eight games with the River Cats this season.

Jake Holton went 1-for-3 with a double, snapping his 0-for-21 streak...was his second extra-base hit of the season (also, April 4 (1) with a double).

ISOTOPES NOTES

The Albuquerque Isotopes won today's game 8-6, earning a split on the series...they are now 2-2-1 in series play this season...was their 12th time this season recording 10-plus hits...they are 8-4 in such games.

Parker Mushinkski was the starter but did not factor into the decision of Albuquerque's victory...allowed two runs on four hits, with no walks and one strikeout in 3.0 innings of work.

Welinton Herrera earned the win, his second of the year...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Sterlin Thompson (1-for-4) knocked his second home run of the season, a 390-foot solo-shot to put the Topes on the board first...he is batting .357 (10-for-28) in seven day games so far this season, compared to .250 (14-for-56) in 17 night games.

Zac Veen went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game...first time with back-to-back multi-hit games this year...he is batting .364 (16-for-44) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, five walks, one stolen base, a .568 slugging percentage and a .997 OPS in 12 games on the road.

Jose Cordova (2-for-3) has now hit safely in three-consecutive games after singling in both games of the doubleheader yesterday...if his first time with a three-game hitting streak since August 21-24, 2025 and first time doing so at the Triple-A level...marked his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since September 3, 2025.

Nic Kent went 2-for-4 with an RBI double...was his second hit of the season; his first was also a double, scoring two runs...was his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since August 27, 2025.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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