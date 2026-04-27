OKC Edged by Tacoma in 10

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored two runs in the 10th inning to break a tie game and went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-6, Sunday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 10 innings. Oklahoma City (12-15) led, 6-5, entering the ninth inning before the Rainiers knotted the score at 6-6 on a solo home run by Brennen Davis. The first two batters of the bottom of the ninth inning reached base for OKC and advanced to second and third base on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Fitzgerald, but the next two Comets batters grounded out to send the game to extra innings. Tacoma brought home two runs in the 10th inning with a first-pitch double from Jakson Reetz and a sacrifice fly. The Comets loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but a groundout ended the game. Tacoma (14-13) began the game with a three-run first inning. Oklahoma City drove in a pair of runs in the second inning with a run-scoring single from Noah Miller followed by an Eliezer Alfonzo sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one. The Comets added a pair of solo homers from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Tacoma tied the game in the fifth inning, but the Comets responded in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard to jump ahead 5-4. The Rainiers tied the game again in the seventh inning and the Comets responded with a RBI double from Ryan Ward for a 6-5 lead before the Rainiers closed out the game with three straight runs.

Of Note: -Tacoma captured the series victory, 4-2, winning the final four games of its lone series in Oklahoma City this season...The Comets' losing streak extended to a season-high four games as the team has lost four consecutive games for the first time since dropping five in a row in Sugar Land Sept. 2-6, 2025...This is the first time the Comets have lost four games in a row at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since July 10-13 last season vs. Sugar Land...OKC is now 12-15 overall and three games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58).

-James Tibbs III hit his 11th homer of the season to extend his lead across Minor League Baseball. Tibbs is the only player in the Minors with double-digit homers and has eight in the month of April...Tibbs went 1-for-2 Sunday with a homer, three walks and two runs scored.

-Jack Suwinski has recorded an extra-base hit in three straight games (2 2B, 1 HR) as he homered Sunday for the first time since his two-homer game April 18 at Albuquerque. Suwinski has five homers this season, with all of them coming since April 10 vs. Round Rock (15 G).

-Eliezer Alfonzo has now driven in a run in each of his last three games. He doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning and extended his hitting streak to nine games, matching the Comets' longest of the season (Austin Gauthier, April 11-21). During the stretch, Alfonzo is hitting 10-for-33 with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and five walks.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his third appearance with the Comets this season as he is recovering from right shoulder surgery. He retired all three batters he faced in the third inning with two strikeouts. The second strikeout came via a batter pitch clock violation. Stewart threw 11 pitches (seven strikes).

-Oklahoma City pitchers combined for a season-high 13 strikeouts, giving the Comets pitching staff their fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. Oklahoma City last had a double-digit strikeout game April 12 vs. Round Rock (10 K).

-Oklahoma City played in its first extra-innings game of the season and lost for the first time in 2026 when leading after eight innings.

-In a bullpen game, the Comets utilized a season-high 10 pitchers. The 19 total players used by the Comets Sunday matched the 2025 season-high set back on Aug. 20 at Tacoma.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets travel to Round Rock to open a six-game road series at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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