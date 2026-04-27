Isotopes Hang on for 8-6 Victory to Earn Series Split

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - The Isotopes jumped out to a four-run lead-scoring three runs in the third after a Sterlin Thompson homer in the second- at the end of three innings but the River Cats tied the contest in the sixth inning, 4-4. However, Albuquerque plated four runs in the ninth behind a two-run, go-ahead ground rule double by Jose Cordova to claim an 8-6 victory Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes split the six-game series in Sacramento. The club is 2-2-1 over the first five series of the year.

-The Isotopes are 14-8 since starting the season 1-4. Albuquerque (15-12) is in a four-way tie for first place in the PCL with Las Vegas (14-11), Sacramento (14-11) and Sugar Land (15-12).

-Albuquerque stole one base on the afternoon and has swiped a bag in nine-straight games, three away from tying the franchise record set twice (April 18-May 1, 2024, and August 25-September 7, 2024).

-The Isotopes scored four runs in the ninth inning, the fourth time in 2026 the club has scored four-plus tallies in the eighth inning or later with the game tied or trailing (also: April 18 vs. OKC, five, 8th; April 16 vs. OKC, four, 8th; and April 12 at El Paso, 10, 10th).

-Chad Stevens drew a walk and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 21 games-every contest played in 2026. Also has a 31-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Charlie Condon recorded an RBI and walk to push his on-base streak to 16 games. During the stretch he is slashing .258/.385/.403 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBI and 13 walks.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-5 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 13 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .281/.359/.456 with two doubles, one triple, two homers, 10 RBI and seven walks.

-Zac Veen went 2-for-4 on the day, his sixth multi-hit game of the year and second-straight. Is 5-for-9 in his last two contests. Has reached base in 17 of his last 19 games, raising his batting average from .067 to .271. During the stretch he is slashing .314/.395/.457 with four doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and 10 walks.

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with his second homer of the season. Has reached base in 21 of 23 games with a plate appearance in 2026 while tallying a hit in 17 of 23.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.