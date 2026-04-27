Express Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys, 4-3

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first, the Express got on the board with a run in the top of the second. Round Rock 3B Jonah Bride led off the inning with a double and moved to third on 2B Cam Cauley's sacrifice bunt. SS Richie Martin finished the job with a base hit to center and Bride came home for a 1-0 lead.

The E-Train plated another run in the fourth, doubling their lead. LF Trevor Hauver and Bride kicked it off with back-to-back base hits. Once again, Martin came through with an RBI single that sent Hauver in to score. Round Rock led 2-1.

The Space Cowboys responded with a run in the bottom half of the fourth. Round Rock RHP Kyle Funkhouser retired the first two batters via strikeouts before issuing a walk to 3B Jack Winkler. 2B Cavan Biggio then drove a ball to the outfield that was dropped by CF Gilberto Celestino. Winkler scored from first and Sugar Land trailed 2-1.

Both clubs traded zeroes through the fifth, sixth and seventh. In the eighth, Express 1B Nick Pratto led off with a single and RF Aaron Zavala drew a walk. DH Justin Foscue then drove Pratto in with a single, extending the Round Rock advantage to two.

Sugar Land then tied it up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth. 2B Cavan Biggio worked a full count and got aboard with a base hit then CF Kellen Strahm belted his first home run of the season. Strahm's 382-foot homer knotted it up, 3-3.

In the ninth, 1B Carlos Pérez recorded a single and advanced to second on a Bride error. INF Riley Unroe replaced Pérez at second as a pinch-runner. Round Rock RHP Austin Bergner retired the next two batters, but Biggio delivered the game-winner with a single down the third-base line. Unroe came around from second as the Space Cowboys walked it off in the series finale, 4-3.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

PIECING IT TOGETHER: With two wins in Saturday's doubleheader, Round Rock has won back-to-back series for the first time and clinched their first roads series win of the season. The Express are now 2-3 in series play this year. They have won seven of their last 10 games, which ties Tacoma for the league lead in that span that dates to April 16. Their 4.19 ERA in their last 10 games ranks second among PCL clubs.

A PIECE OF HISTORY: The Express grounded into a franchise record six double plays on Sunday afternoon. They are one of three professional teams to ground into six double plays in the past seven seasons (Milwaukee at Chicago-NL on May 11, 2019 and Single-A Daytona at Bradenton on April 1, 2023). Round Rock is currently in a three-way tie with Tacoma and Salt Lake for the most GIDP in Triple-A this season (25).

MAKING HIS MARK: INF Richie Martin had an explosive series against Sugar Land. Over the six-game series, Martin had nine hits with seven RBIs, four stolen bases and a walk. Martin leads all Express hitters with ten stolen bases and ranks third in the PCL.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, April 28 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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